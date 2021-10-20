Maserati, Stellantis’ luxury brand, announced earlier this week that it would delay the launch of its new Grecale SUV to the spring of 2022 “in view of the background problems that have caused interruptions in the supply chains for the key components necessary to complete the car’s production process”.

“In particular, due to the shortage of semiconductors, the quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand,” Maserati said in a press release.

The new model, which will be manufactured in Cassino, Italy, was originally scheduled to be launched on November 16th.

The new SUV will be positioned below the Maserati Levante and will compete with SUVs such as the BMW X3 and Porsche Macan.

The Grecale SUV will be underpinned by Stellantis’ Giorgio platform, which at present is used for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, while the vehicle is expected to have a full-electric version.

“The Trident is synonymous with innovation, passion and unique style. Driven by these values, Maserati is still hard at work in spite of the component supply problems hitting the entire transportation industry, and is determined to guarantee the continuity of its business,” Maserati said.

Stellantis has put production to a halt at a number of facilities, including in Europe and Canada, because of the global chip shortage and it has projected that it will manufacture 1.4 million vehicles fewer this year.