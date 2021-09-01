SKF finalizes acquisition of Rubico Consulting

SKF said on Tuesday that it had finalized the acquisition of Rubico Consulting AB, an industrial consultancy firm with 10 employees located in the Swedish city of Luleå.

However, financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“Rubico’s expertise in signal processing enhances our existing technology base, spanning from traditional IoT hardware to the latest in edge computing. The patented edge algorithm developed by Rubico simplifies and automates analysis of machine data and is an enabler for wireless, energy efficient systems,” Victoria Van Camp, President, SKF Technology, said in a statement.

“We look forward to engaging the Rubico team in the development of SKF’s proprietary fiber optic-based load sensing, a technology already being piloted in the north of Sweden.”

Rubico Consulting AB is specialized in signal data visualization and analysis. This expertise is to be integrated into SKF’s offer around the rotating shaft and is expected to power new technology areas such as bearings with fiber-optic sensors.

“With its leading university and focus on sustainable technology investments, Luleå is quickly becoming a hub of industrial innovation within both renewable energy and green steel. This is one of the reasons why SKF continues to invest in developing its hub for IoT development in Luleå,” Van Camp added.