Italy’s Autogrill announced on Wednesday that it was currently not examining any “extraordinary operation”.

The announcement followed a report by Italian daily MF, stating that, among a number of options for future growth, the company was exploring a possible partnership with Dufry.

“Though Autogrill is always open to assessing any opportunity the market might offer in order to pursue its strategic objectives, as of today no extraordinary operation is being examined by the board of the company,” the Italian travel caterer said in a statement, cited by Reuters.

As of 7:09 GMT on Thursday the shares of Autogrill SpA (AGL) were edging up 0.28% (EUR 0.018) on the day to trade at EUR 6.402 in Milan.