Key Moments

USD/INR recovered to around 92.95 as rising crude prices pressured the Indian Rupee

Foreign Institutional Investors remained net buyers in November, adding Rs. 1,27,944.79 crore to Indian equities

Deutsche Bank expected the RBI to continue tightening policy, with risks of a larger Repo Rate hike on December 4

INR Under Pressure as Oil Extends Winning Streak

The Indian Rupee (INR) weakened further against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, as a renewed surge in crude oil prices weighed on the currency. The USD/INR pair climbed, with the exchange rate recovering toward 92.95, extending the Rupee’s recent corrective phase.

On the commodities front, the MCX Crude Oil contract expiring on December 18 advanced for a fourth consecutive session on Friday. The contract rose 1.5% to trade near Rs. 8,000, underscoring the upward momentum in energy markets.

Currencies belonging to oil-import-dependent economies, including India, tend to lag when crude prices move sharply higher, as elevated import costs can pressure external balances and investor sentiment.

Strait of Hormuz Tensions Amplify Crude Oil Gains

Oil’s latest advance has been closely associated with evolving geopolitical risks. Strategists at Scotiabank highlighted that the current move in crude prices reflects more than a simple technical rebound, stating that “the gains are important, notable, and reflect the renewed barrage of worrisome headlines suggesting an intensification of Iranian strikes on oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz.” They cited this rise in geopolitical tensions as a primary catalyst, emphasizing market sensitivity to potential supply disruptions along this critical transit route.

Foreign Inflows Help Cushion INR Downside

Despite the drag from higher oil prices, sustained Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) participation in Indian equities has been providing some support to the Rupee. Throughout November, FIIs have been net buyers on all completed trading sessions, boosting their holdings by Rs. 1,27,944.79 crore.

The continued interest of overseas investors in Indian stocks came as financial markets started shifting focus beyond the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) trade. This reorientation followed the victory of Democrats in the United States (US) midterm elections and corporate governance concerns related to major chipmaker Nvidia.

RBI Policy Outlook: Tightening Bias in Focus

Market attention has also been drawn to the upcoming policy decision from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with expectations pointing toward further monetary tightening. According to analysts at Deutsche Bank, “With Consumer Price Index (CPI) now above tolerance band, underlying inflation broadening and real GDP growth likely to remain above 7% despite West Asia crisis, the bank expects Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to continue tightening.” Reuters reported this view, with the bank further noting the presence of risks that the RBI could deliver a larger-than-expected Repo Rate increase on December 4.

USD/INR Technical Picture: Recovery Within a Bearish Setup

From a technical standpoint, USD/INR traded around 92.95 on the daily chart, maintaining a bearish near-term profile as the pair stayed below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 93.52. The inability to break above this short-term trend indicator indicated that upside attempts remained constrained.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 35.42, rebounding from oversold territory but still below the mid-50s region. This configuration suggested some stabilization in price action, though without confirmation of a stronger trend reversal.

On the upside, immediate resistance was identified at the 20-day EMA near 93.52. A decisive move above this level would be needed to alleviate current downside pressure and potentially trigger a broader corrective recovery. On the downside, the November 25 low at 92.18 was highlighted as a key support zone.