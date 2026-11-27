Key Moments

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported a record fiscal Q1 2027 with one of its strongest next-generation security ARR beats and a 39% year-over-year revenue increase.

The stock closed at $360.57 on Nov. 25, 2026, but was indicated at $342.95 after hours, highlighting uncertainty around the durability of the post-earnings move.

Analyst targets remain well above the current price, with multiple firms lifting price objectives, but short-term technicals show only tentative confirmation of the rally.

Strong Fiscal Q1 and AI-Focused Acquisition Plan

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has been trading against the backdrop of a robust fiscal first-quarter 2027 performance. The company reported a record Q1 and highlighted one of its largest beats in next-generation security annual recurring revenue. It also disclosed plans to acquire Applied Compute, a move positioned to bolster secure enterprise AI adoption.

According to Reuters-cited data referenced via Investing.com, revenue increased 39% year over year. Following these results, Phillip Securities raised its rating on PANW to Buy and increased its price target from $346 to $418.

Price Action Shows Volatility After Earnings Surge

The share price reaction has been notable but not yet firmly established. PANW ended the session on Nov. 25, 2026 at $360.57, up 0.89% on the day. However, a snapshot from stockanalysis.com showed the stock quoted at $342.95 in after-hours trading on the same date. This divergence between the regular-session close and the after-hours quote indicates that the initial post-earnings strength is still being tested rather than firmly confirmed.

Technical Picture: Constructive Averages, Cautious Momentum

On the provided market data, PANW is trading above several key moving averages: the 7-day simple moving average (SMA) at $348.53, the 20-day SMA at $337.65, the 50-day SMA at $355.16, the 12-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $346.12, and the 26-day EMA at $345.59. This alignment is described as an early-stage bullish recovery, with the 7-day SMA positioned above the 20-day SMA.

Momentum indicators, however, are less decisive. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 56.23, indicating a neutral zone rather than overbought conditions. The MACD is effectively flat versus its signal line with a zero histogram, signaling an absence of clear momentum expansion. Stochastic %K at 73.63 places the stock near the upper part of its recent range, while %B at 0.8719 shows price trading close to the upper Bollinger Band, which is at $368.46. In effect, PANW is pressing into resistance without yet delivering a clear breakout.

Key Technical Levels

The immediate and secondary levels cited in the tape outline a tight battleground around current prices. The nearest resistance level is identified at $369.72, followed by a stronger resistance zone at $378.88. On the downside, first support sits at $346.99, with a more substantial support level at $333.42. The pivot point is placed at $356.15, close to the recent trading area, making the next directional move particularly sensitive to whether buyers can defend the low-$350s.

Indicator / Level Value Last close (Nov. 25, 2026) $360.57 After-hours quote (same day) $342.95 7-day SMA $348.53 20-day SMA $337.65 50-day SMA $355.16 12-day EMA $346.12 26-day EMA $345.59 RSI 56.23 Stochastic %K 73.63 %B 0.8719 Upper Bollinger Band $368.46 Immediate resistance $369.72 Stronger resistance $378.88 Immediate support $346.99 Stronger support $333.42 Pivot point $356.15

Volume and Derivatives: Rally Lacks Strong Confirmation

The volume backdrop does not yet fully support the advance. The referenced regime shows trading activity at 0.57 times the 5-day average, characterized as a low-volume rebound that requires additional confirmation. The 14-day average true range (ATR(14)) of $20.47 suggests that daily price swings can be wide, making potential tests of support levels choppy rather than straightforward.

Binance perpetual futures metrics for PANW present a mixed, largely neutral picture. Funding is reported at 0.0000%, while open interest decreased 5.29% over the prior 24 hours to 3,206.64 contracts. The taker buy/sell ratio is 0.7424, indicating a higher volume of sell trades than buy trades. This combination points toward some position reduction and ongoing selling activity instead of broad-based leveraged accumulation. The global long/short ratio is modestly positive at 1.0812, and top-trader accounts are essentially even at 0.9956, suggesting a derivatives landscape that is close to balanced rather than firmly directional.