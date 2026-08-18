Micron Retreats as Patent Dispute Clouds AI Outlook

Key Moments

Micron Technology stock is falling nearly 4.9% in morning trading, reversing the prior session’s strong advance.

Netlist Inc. has launched an ITC complaint and a separate federal lawsuit over alleged infringement of DDR5 RDIMM and MRDIMM patents central to Micron’s AI server memory portfolio.

Sector-wide pressure from higher oil prices and Treasury yields is compounding Micron’s stock-specific weakness.

Fresh ITC Complaint Hits Micron’s AI Server Memory Business

Investing.com — Micron Technology shares are under notable pressure in morning trading, dropping nearly 4.9% as investors react to new patent-related risks that are overshadowing recent gains.

The latest selloff follows legal action initiated by memory patent licensor Netlist Inc., which has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission on August 12. The complaint seeks exclusion and cease-and-desist orders directed at Micron, Supermicro, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Lenovo, tied to alleged infringement of four DDR5 RDIMM and MRDIMM patents. These products are described as being core to Micron’s AI server memory business.

Alongside the ITC case, Netlist has also brought a separate federal lawsuit against Micron in the Central District of California, asserting two of the same patents. In that filing, Netlist specifically contends that because Micron manufactures the contested memory products outside the U.S., an import ban would be an appropriate remedy.

Stock Reverses After Policy-Driven Rally and Bullish Analyst View

The legal developments arrive just as sentiment around Micron had turned strongly positive. On Monday, the stock jumped more than 5% after the U.S. Commerce Secretary publicly opposed Apple using memory chips from Chinese competitors, a stance that favors Micron as the only U.S.-based player competing at scale in both DRAM and NAND.

Adding to the optimism, Bank of America reaffirmed its Buy rating on Micron, maintaining a $1,550 price target. The firm projected that Micron could deliver more than $230 in earnings per share by fiscal 2030. However, that constructive outlook is being overshadowed by the new ITC-related overhang.

Recent Micron-Related Developments Details Share performance today Sliding nearly 4.9% in morning trading Prior session move Rose more than 5% on policy support for U.S. memory suppliers Analyst stance Bank of America reiterates Buy, $1,550 price target, EPS projection above $230 by fiscal 2030 Legal actions ITC complaint plus federal lawsuit by Netlist over DDR5 RDIMM and MRDIMM patents

Macro Headwinds Intensify Pressure on Semiconductor Names

The broader market backdrop is adding to the stock’s weakness. U.S. equity indices are under strain as rising oil prices and higher Treasury yields weigh on technology shares. The Nasdaq Composite is down 1.2%, leading the major averages lower, while the S&P 500 is also declining, extending losses after a soft start to the trading week.

This environment is creating a difficult setting for high-multiple semiconductor stocks such as Micron, where company-specific concerns are being magnified by wider risk-off sentiment in the tech sector.

Investors Weigh AI Upside Against Legal and Import Risks

The combination of newly elevated ITC litigation risk targeting Micron’s most critical server memory offerings, the abrupt pullback following Monday’s policy-driven rally, and a broader tech selloff tied to rising yields is driving today’s downturn in the shares.

As a result, investors are being forced to balance Micron’s strong AI memory fundamentals against the possibility of a significant legal disruption to its U.S. import supply chain.