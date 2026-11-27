Key Moments

IBM stock last traded at $246.46, up 1.00%, staying within a $243.88 to $247.30 intraday range and just below resistance at $247.88 and $249.30.

Following IBM’s October 21, 2026 third-quarter results, management reported revenue growth led by Software and Infrastructure and raised its full-year free cash flow outlook.

Technical indicators show IBM above key moving averages with neutral RSI and flat MACD, while derivatives positioning and volume point to a cautious, mixed backdrop.

Post-Earnings Trade: Price Nears Key Resistance

IBM shares were recently quoted at $246.46, a gain of 1.00% on the session, after trading between $243.88 and $247.30. The stock is now pressing against a nearby ceiling at $247.88 and remains just under a stronger resistance level at $249.30. Price action reflects a constructive tone, though the market has not yet delivered a clear breakout through these hurdles.

The current setup follows IBM’s third-quarter earnings release on October 21, 2026. The company described the results as exceeding expectations, highlighting accelerated revenue growth driven by its Software and Infrastructure segments. Management also lifted its full-year free cash flow outlook while maintaining constant-currency revenue growth guidance at four-to-five percent.

Analyst Sentiment: Generally Supportive, Not Unanimous

Recent analyst commentary has leaned favorable, though views are not fully aligned. Wedbush began covering IBM on November 25, 2026 with an Outperform rating and a $276 price objective. MarketBeat referenced IBM as a “Moderate Buy” across 34 firms, with a breakdown of 19 Buy, 13 Hold, and 2 Sell recommendations and an average 12-month target of $266.88. Separately, stockanalysis.com reported a consensus Buy rating from 26 analysts, with an average target of $260.52.

Evercore ISI reaffirmed its Outperform stance and a $275 target on November 6, 2026, noting that IBM had outperformed the S&P 500 since late September. The firm highlighted a sum-of-the-parts framework that spans Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, IP/Other income and Quantum, indicating that perceived valuation support is rooted in multiple business segments rather than a single headline multiple.

Technical Picture: Uptrend Attempt, But Momentum Unresolved

From a technical perspective, the stock’s structure remains broadly constructive. IBM is trading above its 7-, 20- and 50-day moving averages, and the configuration is characterized as an oversold rebound attempt. The daily RSI stands at 58.02, a neutral reading that implies additional room to the upside without immediately signaling overbought conditions.

At the same time, the MACD backdrop is subdued. The MACD histogram is flat at 0.0000 and the MACD line rests directly at the signal line, reflecting momentum that is not decisively strengthening.

Bollinger Bands also support the view of a recovery that has yet to become extended. IBM trades above the middle band at $239.35 and below the upper band at $256.02, with %B at 0.7132. In practical terms, the stock sits in the upper portion of its recent range, but still requires follow-through to challenge the upper band.