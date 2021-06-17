Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) announced earlier this week a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as the main government distribution contract aggregator for Bentley Systems, with the aim being to extend the company’s commitment to US federal, state and local government agencies.

The tie-up will enable Carahsoft, Bentley and the Bentley reseller ecosystem to work together and deliver the innovative solutions required by federal, state and local government agencies in order to step up the modernization and advancement of the country’s infrastructure.

The agreement will authorize Carahsoft to carry the full Bentley Systems software portfolio on a number of contract vehicles, including Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, OMNIA Partners, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and Bentley Systems GSA MAS Schedule contracts, the two companies said.

Bentley Systems shares closed higher for a second consecutive trading session on NASDAQ on Wednesday. The stock went up 1.31% ($0.84) to $65.19, after touching an intraday high at $65.49. The latter is also a fresh all-time high.

Shares of Bentley Systems Inc have risen 60.92% so far this year.

“Now, more than ever, it’s critical that government agencies have access to the solutions they need to design, build, and operate infrastructure assets that are more cost-effective, more resilient, and more sustainable. Carahsoft’s trusted status and leadership in the market will be pivotal in expanding our reach,” Brock Ballard, vice president, regional executive, Americas, Bentley Systems, said in a press release.

“Government agencies will benefit greatly from our shared commitment to the mission and to delivering exceptional user satisfaction and success,” he added.

“A robust infrastructure system is critical to enabling our nation’s economy and powering public sector missions. With the addition of Bentley’s solution suite and the support of our reseller partners, our shared government customers now have access to best-in-breed infrastructure engineering solutions to improve delivery of services to citizens,” Lacey Wean, sales manager of Bentley Systems at Carahsoft, said.

“We look forward to the future of this partnership as Carahsoft and Bentley Systems work together to support agencies’ infrastructure modernization goals.”