Key Moments

Kuala Lumpur rubber prices closed higher on Thursday, mirroring strength in regional rubber futures and firmer crude oil prices.

Market sentiment was supported by tight supply conditions, including reduced output in Hainan and halted tapping at some farms in Yunnan.

Upside was restrained by uncertainty over the US monetary policy outlook and concerns surrounding US trade policy amid persistent inflation.

Market Overview

By Abdul Hamid A Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (Bernama) — The Kuala Lumpur rubber market finished Thursday’s session on a stronger note, with prices lifted by advances in regional rubber futures and a rise in crude oil benchmarks, according to a dealer.

External Drivers: Futures and Crude Oil

The dealer noted that Japanese rubber futures registered gains on Thursday, moving in tandem with strength in Asian equity markets. These advances in the futures complex filtered through to the physical market in Kuala Lumpur.

She also highlighted the role of crude oil in supporting sentiment. “Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher today as renewed attacks on commercial vessels and Saudi energy infrastructure threatened to derail the recovery in crude shipments from the Persian Gulf,” she told Bernama.

Supply Constraints Support Prices

The dealer pointed to constrained supply conditions as another key factor underpinning the market. She said that limited availability of rubber in the market continued to buoy prices and improve overall sentiment.

“The overall supply situation remains tight, with rubber imports at low levels. Hainan’s production area has entered a seasonal output reduction phase, while some farms in Yunnan province have stopped tapping,” she said.

Macro Headwinds Limit Further Upside

Despite the supportive backdrop from futures, crude oil, and supply fundamentals, the dealer emphasized that gains were checked by broader macroeconomic uncertainties. She cited ongoing doubts about the future path of US monetary policy amid persistent inflation pressures, in addition to worries over US trade policy, as factors tempering additional price appreciation.

Closing Prices

By the 3 pm close, benchmark physical rubber grades in Kuala Lumpur posted the following changes: