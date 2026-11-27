Key Moments

XAU/USD trades above $3,650 near the weekly high as the US Dollar weakens in a risk-on market backdrop.

Firm US PCE inflation and an upward revision to Q3 GDP reinforce expectations for a December Fed rate hike and potential additional tightening in early 2027.

Gold Supported by Softer Dollar Amid Risk-On Mood

Gold (XAU/USD) extends its rebound from the September 2025 lows set earlier in the week, pushing above $3,650 and trading close to the weekly peak during early European hours on Friday. The move coincides with a broad easing in the US Dollar (USD), as overall sentiment across global financial markets turns more positive, providing support for the precious metal.

At the same time, the broader backdrop is not unambiguously supportive for bullion. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East continues to underpin demand for the safe-haven USD, while expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep tightening policy work against non-yielding assets like gold. These cross-currents encourage caution about betting on a sustained upside break in XAU/USD despite the latest gains.

Middle East Escalation Keeps Geopolitical Premium Elevated

Fighting between Houthi forces in Yemen and Saudi Arabia has intensified, with a sharp increase in cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi infrastructure and retaliatory Saudi-led airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas.

The Iran-backed Houthi group has claimed responsibility for strikes on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, as well as the Jazan refinery in the southwest and Red Sea ports in Jazan and Jeddah. In response, Saudi-led forces have launched heavy air raids across governorates under Houthi control, including Sanaa, Hodeidah, Saada, and Amran.

Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated that multiple oil tankers exploded and caught fire after allegedly striking sea mines along what it describes as unauthorized southern routes, while maritime monitors have reported projectile strikes and near misses. The combination of these developments heightens fears of further regional escalation, maintaining a geopolitical risk premium that tends to support the USD and could restrain additional upside in gold.

Fed Policy Outlook Firmed by Inflation and Growth Data

US macroeconomic releases on Wednesday – including the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index and the Q3 GDP report – signaled persistent inflation pressures alongside solid economic momentum. This data backdrop reinforces the case for continued Fed tightening and has, in effect, cemented expectations for a 25-basis-point increase in rates in December.

In addition, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows that market participants are factoring in the potential for two further rate hikes in early 2027. This profile of ongoing policy tightening could provide an additional boost to the Greenback and argues for waiting for more convincing follow-through buying before declaring that gold has carved out a durable near-term bottom, particularly against the backdrop of relatively light trading volumes.

Danske Bank View on US Inflation, Growth, and Labor Market

Analysts at Danske Bank describe October PCE inflation as “broadly in line with expectations but remain elevated,” emphasizing that both headline and core PCE climbed “0.3% m/m SA (cons: 0.3%, prior: 0.3%), taking core inflation to 3.3% y/y (cons: 3.2%, prior: 3.1%).” They note that while “energy price growth slowed as expected,” there was a notable firming in core goods prices and that “core services inflation remains on the high side of what is consistent with 2% inflation.”

On growth, Danske Bank highlights that “Q3 GDP growth… revised up notably to 4.3% q/q SAAR from 3.4% (cons: 3.5%), driven by stronger private consumption and investment,” with “final sales to domestic purchasers rising to 5.8% y/y from 4.9%.” Regarding the labor market backdrop, they point out that “continuing jobless claims fell back below 1.7m, returning to the low levels seen two weeks ago after jumping to 1.792m the week before,” underscoring the resilience of US employment conditions.

Intraday Technical Picture for XAU/USD

On the technical front, the short-term configuration for XAU/USD has turned constructive as the pair trades above both the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,600. Momentum gauges on the 1-hour timeframe reinforce this bullish tone.

The Relative Strength Index (14) is hovering close to overbought territory at 68.20, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is positioned above its signal line with a positive histogram, indicating strengthening upside momentum.

Technical Level Type Price Implication 23.6% Fibonacci retracement Support $3,600 Initial downside level; holds intraday bullish bias if defended 100-hour SMA Support $3,583 Break below would undermine positive short-term outlook 38.2% Fibonacci retracement Resistance $3,706 First significant upside hurdle 50.0% Fibonacci retracement Resistance $3,792 Next cap if price clears $3,706 61.8% Fibonacci retracement Resistance $3,877 Higher resistance on extended rally 78.6% Fibonacci retracement / psychological area Resistance Near $4,000 Key psychological barrier on sustained advance

On the upside, immediate resistance appears at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $3,706, followed by the 50.0% retracement at $3,792. If buying persists, the 61.8% retracement at $3,877 and the 78.6% retracement level near the $4,000 psychological threshold could provide subsequent obstacles.

On the downside, the 23.6% retracement at $3,600 is the first support, with the 100-period SMA at $3,583 offering an additional floor. A sustained move below this latter level would negate the positive intraday structure and shift the short-term bias back toward sellers.