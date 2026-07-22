Silver Extends Gains as Safe-Haven Demand Grows

Key Moments

Silver (XAG/USD) advances for a fourth straight session, trading near $59.70 per troy ounce during Asian hours on Wednesday.

Rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over Middle East stability appear to be channeling institutional flows into Silver as a perceived safe haven.

Markets continue to price in more than 71% odds of at least a 25 basis-point Fed rate hike in September, even as the FOMC is widely expected to keep rates unchanged next week.

Safe-Haven Bid Lifts Silver Despite Rate-Hike Concerns

Silver prices (XAG/USD) are advancing for the fourth consecutive session, trading around $59.70 per troy ounce during Asian trading on Wednesday. The move higher is unfolding even as expectations for additional U.S. interest rate increases remain elevated, suggesting that powerful safe-haven flows are offsetting the typical drag from higher yields on non-interest-bearing assets.

Amid intensifying geopolitical strains, market participants are described as potentially rotating out of equities and into tangible safe-haven assets, with Silver among the key beneficiaries. This shift appears to be supporting the white metal’s continued climb toward the $60.00 level.

Geopolitics, Oil, and Inflation Fears Cap Upside

The scope for further gains in Silver may be constrained by the same geopolitical dynamics that are fueling demand. Heightened tensions in the Middle East, together with rising oil prices, are amplifying inflation concerns and reinforcing expectations for higher-for-longer interest rates, factors that typically weigh on non-yielding assets.

US President Donald Trump downplayed the likelihood of immediate negotiations with Tehran following mutual military strikes and threats from Iran-backed Houthi militants to disrupt Red Sea shipping routes. On Tuesday, Trump pledged to respond if the group interfered with the waterway, though he did not outline specific action.

In response, Iran’s top military command stated via the Xinhua news agency that Tehran will expand its strikes to target US and allied assets across the region if the US attacks Iranian nuclear facilities.

Fed Policy Outlook: Inflation Still in Focus

On the monetary policy front, Fed Chair Warsh has consistently emphasized that inflation remains a primary concern for the central bank. This cautious approach has been mirrored by several other Federal Reserve officials in recent weeks as they respond to ongoing economic pressures.

Policymakers have now entered their standard communications blackout period ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting, where the Fed is widely expected to keep the federal funds rate unchanged. Even so, market pricing still reflects a firm bias toward tighter policy beyond July. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders currently assign more than a 71% probability to at least a 25 basis-point rate increase at the September meeting.

Event / Indicator Current Market View Silver price (XAG/USD) Around $59.70 per troy ounce during Asian hours on Wednesday FOMC meeting next week Federal funds rate widely expected to be left unchanged September Fed meeting (CME FedWatch Tool) Markets pricing in over 71% odds of at least a 25 basis-point hike

Silver as an Investment Asset

Silver is a heavily traded precious metal that has historically served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While it attracts less attention than Gold, investors often use Silver to diversify portfolios, gain exposure to its intrinsic value, or seek protection during periods of elevated inflation. Market participants can access Silver through physical holdings such as coins and bars, or via instruments like Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that mirror its price behavior on global markets.

Key Drivers of Silver Prices

Silver price dynamics are influenced by multiple factors. Periods of geopolitical uncertainty or heightened recession risk can boost its appeal as a safe-haven asset, though generally to a lesser degree than Gold. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to benefit when interest rates fall. Its pricing is also closely tied to movements in the US Dollar (USD), since Silver is quoted in dollars (XAG/USD): a stronger USD typically restrains Silver prices, while a weaker USD often supports them.

Other elements such as investment demand, mining output – with Silver being significantly more abundant than Gold – and recycling flows also play important roles in setting prices.

Industrial Demand and Economic Cycles

Industrial usage is another major pillar for Silver. The metal is widely employed in sectors including electronics and solar energy, helped by its very high electrical conductivity, which exceeds that of Copper and Gold. A pickup in industrial demand can drive prices higher, whereas a slowdown usually exerts downward pressure.

Economic conditions in the US, China, and India can influence these industrial and consumer trends. Large industrial bases in the US and especially China utilize Silver in a variety of processes, while in India, demand for Silver jewelry is an important component in shaping overall price behavior.

Relationship Between Silver and Gold

Silver prices often track movements in Gold. When Gold appreciates, Silver typically rises as well, reflecting their shared role as safe-haven assets. The Gold/Silver ratio – which expresses how many ounces of Silver are needed to match the value of one ounce of Gold – is commonly used to gauge their relative valuation.

Some investors interpret a high Gold/Silver ratio as a sign that Silver may be undervalued or that Gold is overpriced. Conversely, a low ratio can be viewed as indicating that Gold is undervalued in comparison to Silver.