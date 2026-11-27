Key Moments

Bank of America reaffirmed its 2027 average Brent crude forecast at $80 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $74.

The bank highlighted geopolitics as the central driver of oil prices, outlining scenarios ranging from a peace deal to renewed kinetic conflict.

BofA also maintained its 2027 Henry Hub natural gas forecast at $3.35 per MMBtu and sees Europe’s TTF benchmark at €55 per megawatt hour.

BofA Holds 2027 Brent and WTI Price Projections

Investing.com — Bank of America reiterated its view that Brent crude will average $80 a barrel in 2027, emphasizing in a client note that geopolitical developments will continue to be the primary force shaping oil prices.

The bank projects that West Texas Intermediate will average $74 a barrel in the same year.

“Looking into 2027, geopolitics will remain at the center of oil price formation,” commodity strategist Francisco Blanch wrote in the bank’s 2027 energy outlook.

Current Market Context and 2026 Price Range

According to the note, Brent front-month futures have averaged about $91 a barrel so far in 2026, a move driven by record levels of supply disruptions. Over that period, prices fell to a low of $60 at the beginning of the year and climbed to a peak of $118 in March, when the U.S. and Israel struck Iran.

Benchmark / Metric Level / Forecast Reference Period / Context Brent front-month futures average $91 per barrel So far in 2026 Brent low $60 per barrel Start of 2026 Brent high $118 per barrel March 2026 2027 Brent forecast $80 per barrel BofA baseline 2027 WTI forecast $74 per barrel BofA baseline 2027 Henry Hub gas forecast $3.35 per MMBtu BofA outlook 2027 TTF gas forecast €55 per MWh BofA outlook

Scenarios for Oil Prices and Political Backdrop

BofA outlined three broad scenarios for the oil market next year: a peace agreement, continuation of the existing fragile status quo, or a renewed phase of kinetic war.

“Given the U.S. midterm election results, we maintain our $80/bbl Brent crude oil forecast as a baseline, which is a combination of the status quo and an increasingly touted peace deal,” Blanch said.

Demand Outlook and Downside Risks

The bank estimated that oil demand could increase by 3 million barrels a day in 2027 as global growth expands, assuming disrupted supply returns to the market.

BofA identified a durable peace deal, softer economic growth and a potential OPEC+ price war as the main downside risks to its baseline projections.

In the event those downside risks materialize, the bank argued that three elements could still support Brent at a floor around $70 a barrel: restrained growth in U.S. shale production, the need to replenish strategic inventories, and stronger buying interest from consumers at lower price levels.

Upside Constraints and Tail Risks

On the upside, BofA noted that structural demand responses are likely to limit how high average prices can go.

“To the upside, Brent prices are unlikely to average more than $130/bbl due to demand destruction, but spikes above $150 can’t be ruled out if war in the Middle East broadens,” Blanch added.