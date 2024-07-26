fbpx

FirstEnergy announces $0.425 quarterly dividend

July 26, 2024 8:41 am

FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE) said this week its Board of Directors had authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.425 per share of common stock.

The dividend was kept unchanged from the previous quarterly dividend payment.

The dividend will be paid on September 1st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 7th 2024, the company said.

Stock Performance

The shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) closed 0.07% ($0.03) higher at $40.45 in New York on Thursday, as they extended the gains from the previous four market sessions.

It has been the highest closing price for the stock since April 27th 2023.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $23.28 billion.

The shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) went down 12.59% in 2023, compared with a 24.23% gain for the benchmark index, S&P 500 (SPX).

The company’s shares have risen 10.34% so far this year.

