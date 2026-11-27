Key Moments

AUD/NZD trades about 0.3% higher near 1.2150 in European hours as the Australian Dollar outperforms major peers.

Copper Futures are up almost 7% to near $5.75 as concerns about further global AI trade unwinding ease.

RBA cash rate futures price the probability of a 25 bps cut in March at 13%, down from 25% after stronger October CPI data.

Australian Dollar Extends Lead Over New Zealand Dollar

The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to advance against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) on Friday, with the cross up around 0.3% near 1.2150 during European trading. The move reflects broad-based strength in the Australian currency, supported by a pronounced rebound in Copper prices.

Intraday Performance of AUD Against Majors

The Australian Dollar is outperforming a wide range of major currencies in the latest session. According to the daily performance overview, AUD is showing its strongest gains versus the Japanese Yen, highlighting the currency’s relative strength across key pairs.

Base currency Quote currency Comment AUD JPY Australian Dollar registered its strongest performance against the Japanese Yen today.

The accompanying heat map of major currencies illustrates percentage changes between pairs, where the currency on the left side acts as the base and the one on the top as the quote. For instance, selecting the Australian Dollar as the base and moving across to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change in AUD (base)/USD (quote) for the day.

Copper Rally Eases AI-Related Fears

Industrial metals are staging a strong recovery, with Copper Futures rising almost 7% to trade near $5.75 as of publication time. The rebound comes as worries about further unwinding of global Artificial Intelligence (AI) trades subside, improving sentiment toward assets tied to the global industrial and technology investment cycle.

Commerzbank Sees AI Investment Upswing Continuing

Economists at Commerzbank note that recent setbacks in AI-related equities have raised questions over the durability of the AI investment upswing.

They state that the recent “losses in AI stocks have heightened doubts among many observers about whether the AI investment boom can continue.” However, they argue that “despite all risks, strong arguments suggest that AI companies will continue to significantly increase their investments at least next year, thereby boosting the US economy.”

Commerzbank highlights the scale of spending in the sector, emphasizing that “AI companies have driven massive investments.” Their analysts point out that “with over 800 billion dollars, the five US hypercalers and neoclouds – specialized cloud providers for AI and high-performance computing – will invest almost twice as much this year in AI models, servers, data centers, power supply, etc. as in the previous year.”

Looking ahead, Commerzbank reports that, “On current plans, investments will exceed 1,400 billion dollars by 2029 and stabilize at this high level in the years after (Chart 1),” reinforcing their assessment that the AI capital expenditure cycle still has significant momentum.

Commodity Linkages Weighing on Recent AUD Performance

In recent weeks, the Australian Dollar had been lagging other currencies amid weaker Copper prices. Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) assessed that the Aussie “is underperforming” due to commodity-related factors.

BBH stressed that while “iron ore is Australia’s top commodity export…copper is a bellwether for the global industrial cycle and is sensitive to the outlook for AI data-center spending,” which they see as leaving the Australian Dollar particularly vulnerable to further declines in industrial metals.

RBA Policy Expectations Shift After Inflation Surprise

On the policy side, BBH highlighted that expectations for Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) easing have shifted following a stronger-than-anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for October released on Wednesday.

They observed that RBA “cash rate futures now put the odds of a 25bps cut in March at 13%, down from 25%,” reflecting reduced market confidence in near-term policy easing after the inflation data.

New Zealand Dollar Supported Despite Political Uncertainty

The New Zealand Dollar is trading firmer against most major currencies, with the exception of the Australian Dollar, even as final election results remove the outright majority of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s center-right bloc. Reuters reported that the outcome leaves the formation of the next government dependent on backing from a centrist newcomer.

New Zealand’s Electoral Commission indicated that Luxon’s three-party alliance – ACT New Zealand, National Party, and New Zealand First – secured 65 seats in the 130-seat parliament, falling one seat short of an outright majority.

Australia CPI (YoY): Key Inflation Gauge

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released monthly by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, tracks price changes for a broad basket of goods and services purchased by households. It serves as the main indicator of headline inflation following the shift from quarterly to monthly reporting, which has been applied to data starting from April 2024. The year-over-year figure compares price levels in the reference month to those in the same month a year earlier. Higher readings are typically interpreted as supportive for the Australian Dollar, whereas lower readings are viewed as negative.