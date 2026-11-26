Key Moments

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN), Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE), and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) combine dividend yields of at least 2% with recent share price declines and analyst ratings of Moderate Buy or better.

Silgan and Suncor support their dividends with relatively low payout ratios and solid cash generation, while Park Aerospace’s higher payout and expansion spending introduce more uncertainty.

Suncor recently lifted its dividend by 10% and carries an analyst upside estimate of roughly 28%, despite a share price drop of about 20% in the last month.

Searching for Value in High-Yield Names

Very high dividend yields often signal trouble, whether due to unsustainable payouts or falling share prices that mechanically push yields higher. However, when yields are more moderate and supported by strong fundamentals and favorable analyst views, investors may uncover dividend names that have been knocked back but not broken.

Three companies currently fit a specific set of screens: a dividend yield of at least 2%, an overall analyst rating of at least Moderate Buy, and a recent share price pullback. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN), Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE: PKE), and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) all match these criteria, positioning them as dividend payers that could be overlooked despite the potential for a share price recovery.

Overview of Dividend and Price Dynamics

Company Ticker / Exchange Approx. Dividend Yield Recent Share Price Move Analyst Rating Context Silgan Holdings SLGN / NYSE ~2% Down about 3% over the last three months; up about 5% in the past month Supported by roughly three-quarters of covering analysts, with about 24% upside potential Park Aerospace PKE / NYSE ~2.1% Shares have fallen by close to 10% in the last month Dividend sustainability under scrutiny amid expansion spending Suncor Energy SU / NYSE ~2.7% Shares have pulled back about 20% in the last month Analysts assign a Buy rating and estimate roughly 28% upside

Silgan Holdings: Long Dividend History Supported by Cash Generation

Silgan produces packaging solutions used in food, beverage, personal care, and a range of other consumer markets. The stock is backed by roughly three-quarters of the analysts who follow it and carries an estimated upside of about 24% after a decline of about 3% over the last three months. The shares have already shown signs of recovery, gaining about 5% over the past month.

The company’s dividend yield of roughly 2% is underpinned by more than 20 years of consistent increases and a payout ratio below 34%. This history and payout profile suggest a focus on maintaining and growing shareholder distributions.

Operational trends appear supportive. Adjusted earnings per share rose 7% year over year in the third quarter and came in ahead of expectations. Management also lifted its full-year adjusted EPS outlook by 4% at the midpoint from 2025, signaling confidence in earnings momentum.

Cash generation remains central to the dividend story. Management recently reiterated its expectation for about $450 million in free cash flow, even as softer consumer demand may weigh on volumes toward the end of the year. That level of free cash flow is intended to underpin the current dividend and could help sustain the recent share price rebound.

Park Aerospace: Growth Prospects With Dividend Trade-Offs

Park Aerospace manufactures composite materials and tooling for aerospace and defense customers. With a market capitalization just above $500 million, the company is relatively small, yet its involvement in missile defense programs and incremental capacity additions could contribute to growth over time. Despite that, the stock has fallen by close to 10% in the last month, while still offering a dividend yield of roughly 2.1%.

The central issue for income-focused investors is whether Park can balance its dividend with the substantial investments required for expansion. In its fiscal 2027 second quarter, Park reported a gross margin of 34.3% on $20.8 million in sales, and adjusted EBITDA surpassed internal projections. Growth has been driven primarily by missile systems, with expectations that commercial aerospace operations will add further momentum as they scale.

However, customer concentration presents risk. The company is significantly exposed to a limited set of partners, including GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE). Management has referenced $62 million in annual GE-related revenue as a longer-term opportunity, but recently cut its fiscal 2027 outlook for that line to a range of $32 million to $35 million due to slower-than-anticipated production ramp-up. When combined with anticipated capital outlays in the tens of millions of dollars for new facilities, these pressures could weigh on Park’s near-term dividend appeal.

Suncor Energy: Dividend and Deleveraging Amid Oil Price Swings

Suncor, an oil and gas producer, has seen its shares retreat by about 20% over the last month. The pullback has been driven by moves in crude prices and profit-taking following the company’s most recent earnings release. For investors willing to remain invested, the current setup includes a dividend yield of roughly 2.7% and an earnings payout ratio of about 25%.

The company has recently raised its dividend by 10%, supported by improved cash generation and a shrinking debt load. Its latest quarter featured notable earnings beats, a sequential improvement in upstream production, and higher refining throughput relative to the second quarter. Net debt has been coming down quickly, adding further support to shareholder return plans.

Suncor’s fortunes are tightly linked to the broader oil market, meaning fluctuations in crude prices – often influenced by geopolitical developments – can inject volatility into the stock. Even so, analysts assign the shares a Buy rating and see roughly 28% potential upside for investors prepared to ride out market swings.