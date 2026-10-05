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Home » Stock Market News » Amazon Treads Water as AWS Surges Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Amazon Treads Water as AWS Surges Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Amazon’s tokenized shares recently traded at $251.03, tightly confined to a $2.40 intraday range ahead of Q3 2026 results on October 28.
  • Q2 2026 saw AWS revenue jump 37% year-over-year to $42.2 billion, delivering $16.6 billion in operating income.
  • Wall Street’s mean 12-month price target of $323.84 sits roughly $70 above the current price, with 56 of 59 analysts rating AMZN a buy-equivalent.

Pre-Earnings Standoff as Q3 Numbers Approach

Amazon’s tokenized shares are holding near $251.03, down a modest 0.54% over the last 24 hours, with trading compressed into a narrow $2.40 band between a $253.04 high and $250.64 low. This unusually tight range reflects a market in wait-and-see mode as investors prepare for Amazon’s Q3 2026 earnings release on October 28, after the close.

Consensus expectations for the quarter call for earnings per share of $2.00 on revenue of $205.65 billion. Amazon has exceeded comparable consensus benchmarks for five consecutive quarters, framing the upcoming report as a key test of whether that streak can continue.

Q2 2026 Snapshot: AWS Leads Robust Performance

The latest reported quarter shows substantial operational strength. In Q2 2026, Amazon generated net sales of $200.6 billion, representing a 20% year-over-year increase. Operating income reached $27.5 billion, up 43% compared with the prior year period.

AWS was the standout. The cloud segment expanded at a 37% growth rate, its fastest pace in 18 quarters. AWS posted $42.2 billion in quarterly segment sales and delivered $16.6 billion in operating income. With the stock trading around $251 against that backdrop, the market is effectively treating the name either as a value opportunity or signaling that it requires further confirmation of durability in these trends.

Institutional investors following this setup at Blockchain.news are observing a notable gap between earnings power and price performance and the historical tendency for such gaps to resolve sharply once sentiment shifts.

Technical Picture: Coiled Price Action Around Long-Term Support

From a technical perspective, Amazon’s tokenized shares are displaying a classic pre-event consolidation. The price is currently trading above both the 7-day simple moving average (SMA 7) at $250.65 and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) at $250.10, which together are forming short-term support beneath the market. However, the stock remains below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) at $255.84, which has been acting as resistance.

The 12-day exponential moving average (EMA 12) at $251.02 is nearly identical to the current print, while the 26-day exponential moving average (EMA 26) stands at $252.36. The tightening spread between these EMAs underscores a loss of directional momentum and often precedes a decisive move once a catalyst emerges.

IndicatorLevel / ReadingImplication
Last price$251.03Near converged short- and long-term supports
Day’s range$250.64 – $253.04Very tight intraday band
SMA 7$250.65Short-term support
SMA 50$255.84Overhead resistance
SMA 200$250.10Key structural floor
EMA 12$251.02Aligned with spot price
EMA 26$252.36Slightly above price, compressed spread
RSI47.18Neutral, slight bearish tilt
Stochastic (K/D)37.52 / 30.01Lower-neutral zone, no oversold signal
MACD histogram-0.0000No clear bullish or bearish momentum
Bollinger BandsUpper: $257.58 / Lower: $244.99Price centered at position 0.48

Momentum indicators confirm the stalemate. The MACD histogram sits at -0.0000, reflecting a complete absence of directional conviction. The Stochastic oscillator, at 37.52 for %K and 30.01 for %D, is drifting in a lower-neutral range without triggering a classic oversold rebound signal. The relative strength index (RSI) of 47.18 is essentially neutral with a minor downward lean.

Bollinger Bands place the stock almost exactly in the middle of the upper band at $257.58 and the lower band at $244.99, with a placement reading of 0.48. The bands themselves are narrowing, indicating volatility compression. Historically, this kind of squeeze typically resolves in a significant volatility expansion, and the upcoming earnings report is set to provide the likely catalyst.

Derivatives Positioning: Crowded Longs vs Short-Term Selling Pressure

Derivatives and positioning data add an important layer to the setup. The retail long/short ratio stands at 2.70, with 73% of retail traders positioned long and 27% short. Institutional participants appear even more constructive, with a long/short ratio of 3.26 and 76.5% net long.

However, recent flow skews more cautious. Over the last hour, the taker buy/sell ratio registered at 0.64, with 1,294 aggressive sell contracts outweighing 825 aggressive buy contracts. This suggests that while longer-term accounts are heavily tilted long, more active participants are selling into that strength.

MetricValueComment
Retail long/short ratio2.70 (73% long / 27% short)Retail skewed to the long side
Institutional long/short ratio3.26 (76.5% net long)Institutions more aggressively long
1-hour taker buy/sell ratio0.64Short-term aggressive selling dominates
Aggressive sell contracts (1h)1,294Outpaces buy-side activity
Aggressive buy contracts (1h)825Below sell volume
Open interest (24h change)-0.79%Mild de-risking, not capitulation
Funding rate0.021%Longs are paying to maintain exposure

Open interest has eased 0.79% over the past 24 hours, indicating incremental position trimming rather than a disorderly unwind. A positive funding rate of 0.021% shows that longs are currently paying shorts to remain leveraged, a sign that bullish positioning remains both crowded and committed.

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