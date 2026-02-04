Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Bitcoin Holds Near $76K After Steep Slide to 15-Month Lows

Bitcoin Holds Near $76K After Steep Slide to 15-Month Lows

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Bitcoin briefly dropped to $73,004.3, its weakest level since November 2024, before rebounding above $76,000.
  • Roughly $740 million in leveraged long positions were liquidated over 24 hours as prices fell.
  • Altcoins underperformed Bitcoin, with Solana and Cardano sliding 6% and Polygon falling 3.5%.

Bitcoin Extends Decline After Aggressive Sell-Off

Investing.com – Bitcoin traded just above 15-month lows on Wednesday, stabilizing after a sharp sell-off drove the largest cryptocurrency down toward $73,000 amid broad risk aversion and a surge in forced liquidations.

At 01:56 ET (06:56 GMT), Bitcoin was last down 2.8% at $76,509.1, having earlier fallen to an intraday trough of $73,004.3 – a level last seen in November 2024.

The recent slump followed a series of weekly losses. Following a slide over the weekend, Bitcoin was down nearly 12% last week, after already losing 10% in the prior week.

The latest leg lower brought prices back to levels last seen around Donald Trump’s U.S. election victory, wiping out gains that had been driven by optimism over potential regulatory relief for the cryptocurrency industry.

Liquidations Accelerate as Bullish Bets Unwind

The downturn in Bitcoin was accompanied by heavy liquidations of leveraged long positions. Data from crypto analytics provider CoinGlass showed that nearly $740 million worth of bullish positions were erased in the past 24 hours, as falling prices set off margin calls and compelled traders to close or reduce exposure.

Bitcoin’s current weakness stands in stark contrast to the late-2024 rally, when the token surged in the aftermath of Trump’s election victory.

At that time, investors increased allocations to digital assets on hopes that a new U.S. administration could deliver a more favorable regulatory backdrop for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin also benefited from Federal Reserve interest rate cuts starting in December 2024, which supported demand for higher-risk assets.

Macro Backdrop: Safe Havens Firm, Policy Outlook in Focus

Gold and other traditional safe-haven assets rebounded on Wednesday, supported by rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran.

Cryptocurrency markets are also contending with uncertainty around the U.S. monetary policy outlook after Trump nominated former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh as the next Fed chair.

Warsh is widely viewed as hawkish, prompting concerns over liquidity conditions.

Altcoins Underperform as Broader Crypto Market Retreats

Most major altcoins remained under pressure on Thursday, posting steeper losses than Bitcoin.

AssetDescriptionMoveLatest Price / Detail
BitcoinWorld’s largest cryptocurrency-2.8%$76,509.1 at 01:56 ET (06:56 GMT); intraday low $73,004.3
EthereumWorld no. 2 crypto-2.3%$2,268.92
XRPWorld no. 3 crypto-1.1%$1.59
SolanaAltcoin-6%Not specified
CardanoAltcoin-6%Edged lower
PolygonAltcoin-3.5%Declined
DogecoinMeme token-0.2%Ticked lower

World no.2 token Ethereum fell 2.3% to $2,268.92, while world no. 3 crypto XRP slipped 1.1% to $1.59.

Solana dropped 6%, and Cardano also moved lower, while Polygon declined 3.5%.

In the meme-token space, Dogecoin edged 0.2% lower.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Tribune shares retreat the most in two weeks on Wednesday, broadcaster reports a surprise first-quarter lossTribune shares retreat the most in two weeks on Wednesday, broadcaster reports a surprise first-quarter loss Tribune Media Co (TRCO) reported a loss during the first quarter of 2017, due to lower advertising revenue from its TV and entertainment division as well as due to an impairment charge.Tribune Medias shares registered their largest […]
  • Hyundai share price down, wins dispute over employee wagesHyundai share price down, wins dispute over employee wages Hyundai Motor won a wage dispute over extra employee payments that could have resulted in more than 1 billion additional expense annually.Twenty-three union workers, representing all of the companys South Korean employees, launched a […]
  • DURECT Corp sells ALZET product line to LafayetteDURECT Corp sells ALZET product line to Lafayette DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) said on Monday that it had sold its ALZET line of osmotic pumps to Lafayette Instrument Co in a deal valued at $17.5 million.The company also said it had paid off all remaining obligations under the term […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CHF daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CHF daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CHF within the range of 0.9627-0.9710. The pair closed at 0.9677, gaining 0.18% on a daily basis.At 7:50 GMT today USD/CHF was up 0.12% for the day to trade at 0.9688. The pair touched a daily high at […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/JPY daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/JPY daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw EUR/JPY within the range of 135.69-136.73. The pair closed at 136.40, gaining 0.14% on a daily basis.At 6:58 GMT today EUR/JPY was up 0.16% for the day to trade at 136.62. The pair touched a daily high at 137.01 at 3:45 […]
  • Forex Market: CAD/CHF daily forecastForex Market: CAD/CHF daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session CAD/CHF traded within the range of 0.8293-0.8318 and closed at 0.8306, adding 0.1% for the day.At 7:44 GMT today CAD/CHF was gaining 0.2% for the day to trade at 0.8325. The pair touched a daily high at […]