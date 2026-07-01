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Home » Forex and Currency News » Bitcoin Slides Toward $58K as ETF Outflows Rise

Bitcoin Slides Toward $58K as ETF Outflows Rise

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Five-day net flows in spot Bitcoin ETFs fell to -34,267 BTC last week, the second-largest five-day outflow on record, according to K33.
  • K33 said quarter-end portfolio rebalancing has often shifted ETF flows around month-end and could temporarily ease selling pressure.
  • Wintermute argued that Bitcoin’s bear phase appears advanced but warned that a clear market bottom has likely not yet been reached.

ETF Outflows Intensify as Price Weakens

Bitcoin (BTC) has come under sustained pressure as sharp outflows from spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) weigh on prices, with the cryptocurrency trading at $58,690, down 2% over the past 24 hours at the time of writing.

In a report published Tuesday, K33 highlighted that aggressive selling through ETFs has become a key driver of Bitcoin’s recent decline. The firm said that five-day net ETF flows sank to -34,267 BTC last week, representing the second-largest five-day outflow ever recorded.

Quarter-End Rebalancing May Offer Short-Term Support

K33 suggested that this heavy selling pressure could ease in the near term as investors rebalance portfolios at the end of the quarter, which has the potential to revive ETF inflows.

“As we await the end of yet another quarter of significant BTC underperformance, rebalancing may once again push flows from negative to positive over the coming week,” K33’s Head of Research Vetle Lunde wrote.

The firm observed that during nine of the last 18 months, ETF flows around month-end moved against the broader monthly trend over the six trading days surrounding the end of the month. In several of those periods, when Bitcoin lagged the S&P 500, ETF inflows strengthened as investors increased Bitcoin allocations through rebalancing activity.

However, K33 emphasized that this pattern has not been reliable enough to serve as a consistent trading signal. The remaining nine months did not follow the same behavior, underscoring that rebalancing is only one of many variables shaping ETF demand.

“If this relationship persists, quarter-end rebalancing could provide a well-needed relief for Bitcoin during the first few trading days of July,” the report said.

Strategy’s Capital Moves Add New Layer of Uncertainty

K33 also analyzed recent actions at Strategy, noting that the company’s updated liquidity and capital management framework alters the near-term risk profile for Bitcoin.

According to the report, Strategy expanded its USD reserve to $2.55 billion, extending preferred dividend coverage from about 10 months to more than 17 months. At the same time, the company introduced a Bitcoin Monetization Program that permits sales of up to $1.25 billion in Bitcoin to meet obligations and support share repurchases.

Strategy MetricDetail
USD reserve$2.55 billion
Preferred dividend coverageExtended from roughly 10 months to more than 17 months
Bitcoin Monetization Program capacityUp to $1.25 billion in BTC sales
Total BTC holdings cited847,363 BTC

K33 argued that the increased cash buffer helps reduce immediate concerns about forced liquidations but simultaneously introduces a new overhang. “The possibility of BTC sales from its 847,363 BTC holdings remains a risk to market sentiment, particularly if investors continue to worry about a potential doom loop in which Strategy ultimately suspends dividends on its preferred securities,” K33 added.

Wintermute: Bear Market Looks Advanced, But Bottom Still Ahead

Market maker Wintermute echoed K33’s cautious tone in a separate report released Tuesday, stating that several measures now indicate Bitcoin is in a late stage of its bear market, yet a durable bottom has not clearly formed.

Wintermute pointed to what it described as significantly weakened sentiment, noting that the Crypto Fear & Greed Index remains in extreme fear while a growing portion of Bitcoin’s circulating supply is being held at a loss.

The firm also commented on Strategy’s updated capital approach, viewing it as a step that mitigates the risk of a disorderly unwind but also reflects the stress in the current environment. “A Bitcoin treasury company now reserving the right to sell Bitcoin to cover its dividends tells you something about where we are in the cycle,” Wintermute wrote.

Wintermute analysts observed that Bitcoin has historically not established major lows during the summer, attributing this to subdued trading volumes that restrict substantial accumulation. The firm said it anticipates additional downside pressure into September or October before any potential rebound, with the trajectory depending on macroeconomic conditions.

Market Context and Related Developments

The combined messaging from K33 and Wintermute underscores a market caught between potential short-term relief from portfolio rebalancing and lingering structural headwinds, including sizable ETF outflows and the prospect of Bitcoin sales by Strategy.

Bitcoin’s latest move lower toward $58,690, alongside the second-largest five-day ETF outflow ever recorded, highlights the fragility of current sentiment as investors weigh quarter-end dynamics against ongoing downside risks.

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