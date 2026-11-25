Key Moments

Palantir reported Q3 2026 revenue growth of 96% year over year and raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to 91% year-over-year growth.

Despite the strong report, PLTR fell more than 7% in premarket trading after earnings and recently traded at $155.37, below key short-term moving averages.

Analyst targets span from $130 to $273, with a consensus Buy rating, while derivatives data show neutral funding and balanced positioning.

Fundamentals Remain Strong Despite Post-Earnings Volatility

Palantir delivered a robust update on November 2, 2026, reporting that Q3 2026 revenue increased 96% year over year. The company also stated that U.S. commercial revenue advanced 148% year over year, reinforcing the strength of its core growth engines. In addition, Palantir raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to 91% year-over-year growth, signaling continued confidence in its operating trajectory.

Even with those metrics, the share price reaction was unsettled. On November 3, CNBC reported that Palantir’s stock declined more than 7% in premarket trading following the earnings release, despite the company beating expectations on both adjusted earnings per share and revenue.

Street Views: Constructive but Not Aligned on Upside

The market continues to treat Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) as a high-expectation growth name. According to StockAnalysis, a group of 34 analysts surveyed by S&P Global holds a consensus Buy rating on the stock, with an average price target of $222.9.

Investing.com highlighted a wide range of individual targets, including Barclays at $273, Citi at $265, JPMorgan at $262, Morgan Stanley at $233, Cantor Fitzgerald at $207, and RBC at $130. The dispersion in targets underscores that, while sentiment is generally positive, there is no firm agreement on how much upside potential remains relative to what is already embedded in the current price.

Firm / Source View / Metric Figure S&P Global (via StockAnalysis) Number of analysts 34 S&P Global (via StockAnalysis) Consensus rating Buy S&P Global (via StockAnalysis) Average price target $222.9 Barclays (via Investing.com) Price target $273 Citi (via Investing.com) Price target $265 JPMorgan (via Investing.com) Price target $262 Morgan Stanley (via Investing.com) Price target $233 Cantor Fitzgerald (via Investing.com) Price target $207 RBC (via Investing.com) Price target $130

Price Behavior: Support Levels in Focus as Momentum Fades

Palantir’s share price was most recently quoted at $155.37, a decline of 2.93% on the day, after moving within a 24-hour range of $163.34 to $154.54. The stock is trading below its 20-day moving average of $160.45 and its 26-day exponential moving average of $164.48, reflecting near-term pressure on the trend.

At the same time, PLTR remains above the 7-day simple moving average of $153.04 and just under the 200-day simple moving average of $158.42. This configuration indicates that the current phase represents a test of broader trend support rather than a decisive downside break.

The relative strength index stands at 41.14, pointing to a neutral-to-soft momentum profile, while the MACD maintains a bearish stance. Together, the indicators suggest that buying momentum has cooled rather than accelerated.

Indicator / Level Value Last price $155.37 Daily change -2.93% 24-hour trading range $163.34 – $154.54 7-day SMA $153.04 20-day moving average $160.45 26-day EMA $164.48 200-day SMA $158.42 RSI 41.14 MACD Bearish Daily ATR $7.89

Key levels for traders are clearly defined. Immediate support is identified at $152.16, with a stronger downside area at $148.95. On the resistance side, $157.75 is marked as the near-term pivot level, followed by $160.96 and then $166.55 as more substantial resistance zones. With the daily average true range at $7.89, the stock retains the ability to traverse a wide portion of this band in a single trading session, keeping the range active rather than settled.