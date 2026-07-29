Gold Near $4,020 as Fed, Geopolitical Risks

Key Moments:

Spot gold (XAU/USD) trades around $4,020 per troy ounce in Asian dealings, extending its subdued tone for a second straight session.

Renewed Middle East tensions after US interception of Iranian missiles lift oil prices and inflation concerns, pressuring gold.

Markets assign a 30.5% probability to an immediate Fed rate hike and a 76.6% chance of a September increase, signaling expectations for higher-for-longer borrowing costs.

Gold Holds Lower as Oil Rebounds

Gold prices remain under pressure for a second consecutive session, with XAU/USD trading near $4,020 per troy ounce during Asian hours on Wednesday. The metal is struggling to gain traction as a rebound in oil prices follows a fresh flare-up in Middle East tensions, sharpening investor focus on inflation risks and the path of interest rates.

The renewed geopolitical stress originates from an Iranian strike aimed at US forces across the region. Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward a US base in Jordan at around 5:45 pm ET. Based on statements and video released by the US military, all of the surprise IRGC missiles were intercepted successfully. The move is widely viewed as a direct retaliation for recent US operations against Iranian navy vessels.

The jump in crude prices linked to these developments has reinforced worries over inflation, undermining appetite for non-yielding assets such as gold despite its traditional safe-haven role.

Fed Policy Outlook Adds to Market Caution

Alongside geopolitical concerns, traders are focused on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decision. The central bank is broadly anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged. However, pricing in money markets reflects an unusual degree of uncertainty ahead of the announcement.

This comes even as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for lower interest rates. Market participants remain guarded, with current positioning indicating a 30.5% probability of an immediate rate hike. Looking further out, investors are assigning a 76.6% chance to a rate increase in September, signaling that expectations for elevated borrowing costs persist.

Fed Rate Scenario Implied Market Probability Timing Immediate rate hike 30.5% Upcoming decision Rate hike 76.6% September

These expectations for potentially tighter policy for longer are limiting upside for gold, which typically struggles in environments of higher interest rates because it does not offer yield.

Understanding Gold’s Role and Market Drivers

Gold has long held a prominent place in global finance, serving historically as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. Beyond its use in jewelry, the metal is broadly regarded as a safe-haven asset, often attracting demand during periods of market stress. It is also widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation, given that it is not tied to any single government or issuer.

Central banks stand out as the largest holders of gold. To bolster confidence in their currencies during volatile periods, they tend to diversify reserves by increasing gold holdings, which can enhance perceptions of economic and fiscal strength. High levels of gold reserves can contribute to trust in a country’s solvency. Central banks from emerging markets such as China, India and Turkey are cited as rapidly expanding their gold positions.

Gold’s Relationship with the Dollar, Bonds, and Risk Assets

Gold typically shows an inverse relationship with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, both of which are major reserve and safe-haven instruments. When the Dollar weakens, gold often benefits as investors and central banks seek diversification. The metal is usually negatively correlated with risk assets as well: strong equity market rallies can sap demand for gold, while broad risk-off moves and equity sell-offs tend to support it.

A range of factors can drive gold price movements. Heightened geopolitical strains or rising fears of a deep economic downturn can boost the metal due to its perceived safe-haven characteristics. As a yield-less asset, gold tends to be more attractive when interest rates are lower, while higher financing costs normally act as a headwind. Much of the day-to-day action, however, is closely linked to the behavior of the US Dollar, since gold is priced in USD (XAU/USD). A firm Dollar often caps gold, whereas a softer Dollar can provide a tailwind for prices.