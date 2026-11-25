Key Moments

Micron Technology (MU) dropped 13.83% in 24 hours to $604.63, falling well below its 7-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages.

Binance perpetual futures open interest increased 17.58% over 24 hours, with funding positive at 0.0122%, signaling leveraged long positioning despite downside price pressure.

Analysts from Citi, Bernstein, and RBC Capital maintained bullish targets up to $1,500, even as the stock’s short-term technical picture deteriorated.

Technical Breakdown: Momentum Turns Decisively Bearish

Micron Technology (MU) is trading at $604.63 after a pronounced 24-hour selloff of 13.83%. During the session, the stock moved between a high of $701.73 and a low of $593.83. This sharp decline has driven MU clearly below its 7-day, 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, shifting the configuration from a neutral pullback to a distinctly bearish pattern.

The stock is currently positioned near the lower Bollinger Band at $580.74, with a %B reading of 0.0969. That indicates price is pressing against the lower boundary of the recent volatility envelope, suggesting an extended condition, although this measure alone does not signal a trend reversal.

Trend and Momentum Indicators

The short- and long-term trend measures are aligned to the downside. The 7-day simple moving average (SMA) at $638.86 is below the 20-day SMA at $704.67, which in turn is below the 50-day SMA at $830.27. All of these sit under the 200-day SMA at $925.64. With spot price also below the 20-day average, MU is trading at a substantial discount to its recent mean.

Momentum signals reflect weakness but not full capitulation. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is at 36.50, indicating a soft, but not extreme, reading. The MACD level is negative at -58.2101, with a histogram value of 0.0000. Stochastic readings of 8.85 and 7.08 show the stock is near the lower part of its recent trading range, yet the current action still lacks the confirmation needed to describe this area as a durable bottom.

Key Technical Levels and Volatility

Recent price levels define a clear framework for traders. The pivot level is $633.40, with immediate resistance at $672.96 and a stronger resistance zone at $741.30. On the downside, nearby support stands at $565.06, followed by more substantial support at $525.50.

The 14-day average true range (ATR) is $65.41, underlining elevated volatility. This degree of movement suggests that intraday overshoots around the key support and resistance levels are a reasonable possibility.

Metric Level Last price $604.63 24-hour change -13.83% Session high / low $701.73 / $593.83 SMA 7 $638.86 SMA 20 $704.67 SMA 50 $830.27 SMA 200 $925.64 Bollinger lower band $580.74 %B 0.0969 RSI (14-day) 36.50 MACD -58.2101 Stochastic 8.85 / 7.08 Pivot $633.40 Resistance 1 $672.96 Resistance 2 $741.30 Support 1 $565.06 Support 2 $525.50 ATR (14) $65.41

Derivatives Positioning: Long Bias Without Confirming Flow

In the derivatives market, Binance perpetual futures show positive funding of 0.0122%, indicating that long positions are paying shorts. Over the past 24 hours, open interest has increased 17.58% to 201,453.44 contracts, with daily open interest value at $141,911,973. This points to new positions being established rather than a stagnant or unwinding market.

However, short-term trade flow is less supportive. The 1-hour taker buy/sell ratio stands at 0.8509, with taker buy volume at 27,981 and taker sell volume at 32,885. This implies that aggressive sellers are dominating in the near-term order flow.

Binance global account data shows that 75.9% of positions are long versus 24.1% short, while top-trader accounts are even more tilted at 80.5% long versus 19.5% short. This skew illustrates that positioning is heavily concentrated on the long side. Such crowding does not determine the next move on its own, but if key support levels fail, these positions could serve as fuel for further downside as they are forced to unwind.