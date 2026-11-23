Key Moments

Netflix stock climbed 2.0% in pre-market trading following multiple reiterations of Outperform ratings and bullish price targets.

Evercore ISI’s 59th quarterly U.S. consumer survey showed U.S. customer satisfaction at 72%, up 17 percentage points year-over-year, and subscriber penetration at 59%, up 6 percentage points.

Broader equity strength, with the Nasdaq up 3.2%, the S&P 500 up 2.5%, and the Dow Jones up 1.8%, supported gains in high-beta growth stocks such as Netflix.

Survey Strength Drives Renewed Optimism

Netflix shares advanced 2.0% in pre-open trading after Evercore ISI reaffirmed its Outperform rating and $90 price target on the company, highlighting robust findings from its 59th quarterly U.S. consumer survey.

According to the firm, U.S. customer satisfaction with Netflix climbed 17 percentage points year-over-year to 72%, marking the strongest reading since February 2017. The same survey showed subscriber penetration in the United States rising 6 percentage points to 59%. These metrics were cited as constructive indicators of user engagement at a moment when the stock had been hovering near multi-year lows.

Metric (U.S.) Latest Reading Change Year-over-Year Comment Customer satisfaction 72% +17 percentage points Highest since February 2017 Subscriber penetration 59% +6 percentage points Signals firmer user engagement

Cluster of Bullish Analyst Calls

Supportive commentary extended beyond Evercore ISI. Both Bernstein and BMO Capital reiterated Outperform ratings on Netflix, with BMO keeping its $125 price target in place. This concentration of favorable views from multiple research houses added to the constructive sentiment surrounding the stock.

On the technical side, trading analyst Ali Martinez identified a buy signal over the weekend, flagging NFLX as a potential near-term rebound candidate, provided the share price remains above the $56 level. In addition, a Form 4 insider transaction filed on November 22 brought attention to changes in ownership activity at the company.

Market Backdrop and Valuation Context

The broader equity landscape also helped propel Netflix, as major U.S. indexes posted sizable gains. The Nasdaq advanced 3.2%, the S&P 500 added 2.5%, and the Dow Jones rose 1.8%, creating a risk-on setting that favored high-beta growth stocks, including Netflix.

Netflix’s 52-week trading range of $56.56 to $109.73 illustrates the extent of its pullback, positioning the current price area as a focal point for both value-focused investors and technically oriented traders. The move in pre-market trading reflected this intersection of perspectives.