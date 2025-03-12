Zara Owner Inditex Sees First-Quarter Sales Dip, Shares Fall 7%

Key moments

Inditex reports fourth-quarter sales and net income in line with analyst expectations.

The company announces a 4% growth in first-quarter sales, a notable drop from the previous year’s 11%.

Inditex shares experience a 7% decline following the announcement of the first-quarter slowdown.

Financial Performance: 10.5% Annual Sales Growth, 7% Share Price Decline on Q1 Slowdown

Inditex, the parent company of Zara and other prominent retail brands, has released its financial results, revealing a mixed picture of performance. While the company met expectations for its fourth-quarter sales and net income, it also signaled a deceleration in sales growth at the start of the current fiscal year. The company reported revenues of 11.21 billion euros for the fourth quarter, aligning with analyst forecasts. However, the announcement of a 4% increase in first-quarter sales, compared to 11% in the prior year, has raised concerns among investors.

The full-year results for 2024 demonstrated robust growth, with sales increasing by 10.5%, reaching 38.63 billion euros. Net income for the year also met expectations, totaling 5.88 billion euros. These figures represent record highs for the company, showcasing its strong overall performance. However, the projected slowdown in first-quarter sales has overshadowed these positive results, leading to a significant drop in the company’s share price.

The market reaction to the first-quarter sales figures reflects investor concerns about the potential for a more sustained slowdown in growth. Analysts have pointed to various factors that could be contributing to the deceleration, including weather conditions, consumer sentiment, and economic uncertainties. The company’s CEO acknowledged the challenging environment, citing uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs. Despite these concerns, Inditex’s solid annual performance highlights its competitive advantage over rivals such as H&M, which has faced challenges in the face of increasing competition from lower-cost retailers.