Key Moments

Marvell Technology (MRVL) dropped 10.96% to $134.89, trading below its 7-day, 20-day, and 50-day SMAs in a firmly bearish setup.

Technical indicators show MRVL in a stretched downside zone, with RSI at 33.50, deeply depressed stochastic readings, and price near the lower Bollinger Band.

Analysts have split on the impact of the Lumentum combination, issuing multiple downgrades and target cuts even as the broader consensus target remains well above the current price.

Price Action and Trading Context

Marvell Technology (MRVL) finished the session at $134.89, a decline of 10.96% over 24 hours. Intraday, the stock traded in a wide range between $154.80 and $131.74, reflecting elevated short-term volatility.

The stock now sits below its 7-day simple moving average (SMA) of $146.89, its 20-day SMA of $154.44, and its 50-day SMA of $210.09. This alignment of short-, medium-, and longer-term averages points to a clearly negative technical trend and indicates that the latest move extends beyond a typical pullback.

The volatility backdrop remains heightened. MRVL’s 14-day Average True Range (ATR) stands at $13.01, suggesting potential for continued sizable daily price swings even if the broader direction steadies. In derivatives, Binance futures notional volume reached $139.3 million. Relative to the 5-day average, the volume-price profile was at 0.48x, which is more consistent with a low-volume decline than with a high-volume capitulation.

Metric Value Last close $134.89 24-hour change -10.96% Intraday high $154.80 Intraday low $131.74 7-day SMA $146.89 20-day SMA $154.44 50-day SMA $210.09 14-day ATR $13.01 Binance futures volume $139.3 million Volume vs 5-day average 0.48x

Technical Structure: Pressure Persists Near Support

Momentum indicators reflect weakness but stop short of outright capitulation. The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 33.50, close to but not yet inside traditional oversold territory. Stochastic oscillators are far more extreme, with %K at 7.21 and %D at 5.77, highlighting how compressed the recent decline has become.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is negative at -18.2910, exactly matching the signal line at -18.2910, leaving the histogram at 0.0000. This configuration indicates a flat-to-bearish momentum backdrop that has not yet generated a clear bullish inflection.

On a volatility-band basis, MRVL is trading near the lower Bollinger Band at $123.01, with %B at 0.1882. This places the stock close to a potential technical support area, but without evidence that the prior trend has been re-established on the upside.

Technical Indicator Reading RSI (14-period) 33.50 Stochastic %K 7.21 Stochastic %D 5.77 MACD -18.2910 MACD signal -18.2910 MACD histogram 0.0000 Lower Bollinger Band $123.01 %B 0.1882

Support, Resistance, and Pivot Levels

Key price zones are now in sharp focus for traders and investors. On the downside, immediate support is identified at $126.15, with a stronger support area projected at $117.42. These levels frame the initial risk boundary if selling pressure resumes.

On the upside, the first technical objective is the pivot point at $140.48. Above that, near-term resistance is seen at $149.21, while a more substantial barrier is located at $163.54. Any durable recovery scenario would likely require MRVL to recapture the pivot at $140.48 as a first step; until that happens, the market may treat strength as short-lived rebounds within a larger downtrend.

Level Price Role $126.15 $126.15 Immediate support $117.42 $117.42 Strong support $140.48 $140.48 Pivot point $149.21 $149.21 Immediate resistance $163.54 $163.54 Strong resistance

Lumentum Combination Sparks Analyst Debate

The selloff follows Marvell’s November 2 announcement that it will combine with Lumentum to create what the company characterized as a broader AI connectivity platform. The company outlined expectations for long-term revenue and margin improvements, as well as more than $1 billion in annual run-rate cost synergies. That transaction has quickly become a focal point for analyst reassessments.

On November 3, TD Cowen downgraded Marvell from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target to $175 from $350. The firm indicated that the Lumentum transaction could reduce EPS by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2028 and suggested that the deal might be occurring near the peak of an optical mini-cycle. According to the same report, Bank of America also downgraded the stock.

Other firms remained constructive but trimmed expectations. RBC Capital reiterated its Outperform rating while cutting its target to $250 from $425. B. Riley followed by reducing its target to $250 from $275 while keeping a Buy rating in place.

Stockanalysis.com was cited as tracking 43 analysts with a consensus Strong Buy rating and an average target price of $309.14. However, that aggregate target sits well above the current share price and incorporates a broader set of estimates than the most recent revisions related to the Lumentum deal.