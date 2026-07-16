Cintas Climbs on Earnings, Analyst Upgrade

Key Moments

Cintas shares are up 2.4% in pre-market trading, building on gains since reporting fiscal Q4 2026 results that exceeded forecasts on all major metrics.

Management issued fiscal 2027 guidance for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, both ahead of analyst expectations.

BofA Securities upgraded CTAS from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $230, highlighting margin upside from the planned UniFirst acquisition.

Robust Fiscal Q4 2026 Performance Fuels Initial Surge

Cintas stock is advancing 2.4% in pre-open trading, adding to a strong upward move that began after the company released fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results before Wednesday’s opening bell. The report topped analyst projections across all key performance indicators.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.29, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.24. Quarterly revenue reached $2.91 billion, ahead of forecasts of $2.87 billion. This revenue figure represented 8.9% year-over-year growth, supported by broad-based demand in uniform rental, first aid and safety, and fire protection services.

Record Margins and Upbeat Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Profitability metrics also impressed investors. Gross margin reached a record 51%, while operating income increased 12.7%. These results reinforced confidence in the company’s ability to convert revenue growth into higher earnings.

Alongside the quarterly numbers, Cintas delivered a fiscal 2027 outlook that came in above Street expectations. Management projected revenue in a range of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, both ahead of analyst models.

CEO Todd Schneider characterized the company’s opportunity set as compelling, describing the total addressable market as “massive,” and stating that growth opportunities are “virtually endless” across economic cycles.

Analyst Upgrade and Strategic UniFirst Deal Add Momentum

Investor sentiment received an additional boost from Wall Street. BofA Securities upgraded Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target to $230 from $200. The firm pointed to an improved labor market backdrop, strong performance in adjacent categories, and margin expansion potential tied to the planned UniFirst acquisition.

Cintas is pursuing a $5.5 billion acquisition of UniFirst, which has been contributing to positive sentiment in the target’s shares as well. UniFirst has benefited from sympathy momentum after Cintas’s earnings release. Management reiterated that the transaction remains on schedule to close in the second half of calendar 2026, subject to Federal Trade Commission review.

Market Context and Stock Price Action

The move in Cintas stock is occurring against a relatively mixed backdrop for U.S. equities. The S&P 500 is down 0.1%, the NASDAQ is lower by 0.5%, and the Dow Jones is up 0.2%, offering limited macro tailwind for the stock.

Despite that, sustained buying in CTAS during the pre-market session has driven the share price toward $197. This level is well above the prior close of $192.37 and significantly higher than the 52-week low of $161.16 reached earlier this year.

Key Financial Highlights

Metric Reported Consensus / Prior Reference Fiscal Q4 2026 adjusted EPS $1.29 $1.24 (consensus) Fiscal Q4 2026 revenue $2.91 billion $2.87 billion (forecast) Revenue growth (year-over-year) 8.9% Not specified Gross margin 51% All-time high Operating income growth 12.7% Not specified Fiscal 2027 revenue guidance $12.10 billion – $12.25 billion Above Street expectations Fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance $5.36 – $5.50 Above Street expectations BofA Securities rating Buy Previously Neutral BofA Securities price target for CTAS $230 $200 (prior target) Pending UniFirst acquisition value $5.5 billion Transaction on track to close in second half of calendar 2026, pending FTC review Current pre-market CTAS share level Approaching $197 Prior close $192.37; 52-week low $161.16

Drivers Behind the Ongoing Rally

The continued advance in Cintas stock reflects a convergence of positive factors: an earnings beat across all major metrics, record profitability, forward guidance that outpaces consensus projections, and a high-profile analyst upgrade. Together, these elements have supported persistent demand for CTAS shares and kept the rally intact during today’s pre-market trading.