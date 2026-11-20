Key Moments

Front-month Dutch TTF futures increased 1.4% to 85.78 euros per megawatt-hour in early European trading.

UK NBP gas futures mirrored the Dutch move, rising 1.4% to 213.34 pence per therm.

Despite Friday’s bounce, the Dutch benchmark contract stayed on course for a weekly decline of more than 6% amid expectations of a global energy supply surplus.

Geopolitical Escalation Lifts European Gas Benchmarks

European wholesale natural gas prices moved higher on Friday, participating in a wider recovery across the energy market after new security incidents in the Middle East triggered a renewed geopolitical risk premium.

The front-month contract at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), the region’s key pricing hub, gained 1.4% to 85.78 euros per megawatt-hour in early European trade. In the UK, the National Balancing Point (NBP) front-month contract advanced in parallel, also up 1.4% to 213.34 pence per therm.

The latest move followed what the article described as brazen missile attacks on Saudi Arabia’s capital and fresh reports of naval mine explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting traders to reassess near-term transit risks across critical energy supply routes.

Contract Market Move Price Front-month TTF Dutch (EU) +1.4% 85.78 euros per megawatt-hour Front-month NBP UK +1.4% 213.34 pence per therm

Weekly Trend Remains Bearish Despite Friday Rally

Friday’s uptick contrasted with the broader weekly pattern in European gas markets. The Dutch TTF benchmark remained on course to post a loss of more than 6% for the week, reflecting ongoing pressure from expectations of an approaching global energy supply surplus.

This downward weekly shift highlighted that, despite short-term geopolitical jitters, structural supply considerations continued to dominate trading behavior and price formation.

Oil Futures Climb as Middle East Conflict Intensifies

The escalation in regional conflict also reverberated through the crude oil market. Oil futures rose on Friday, even as they continued to point toward a weekly decline, with market participants increasingly focused on potential supply disruptions following coordinated attacks across the Middle East.

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched missile strikes at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, marking what was described as the latest significant escalation in the confrontation between the group and the kingdom.

At the same time, shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz – a key artery for global energy flows – faced renewed strain. According to a statement from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy, carried by state media on Thursday, two oil tankers struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The statement said the vessels “exploded” and “are burning”.

Supply Fundamentals Temper Geopolitical Risk Premium

Although the violent developments around Riyadh and the Strait of Hormuz were sufficient to trigger a short-covering move on Friday, institutional energy desks largely maintained a cautious view on the broader impact, with limited conviction that the latest attacks would lead to a prolonged physical shortage.

The more than 6% weekly decline in the Dutch TTF contract underscored how strongly underlying supply metrics continued to overshadow geopolitical headlines in shaping price direction.

Across the wider energy complex, expectations for a near-term supply surplus have been building, supported by physical tracking data indicating that crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered to approximately pre-war levels. This backdrop helped cap the extent of the risk-driven rebound in both gas and oil prices, even as markets responded to the immediate security shocks.