Brent Crude Slips as Markets Downplay Hormuz Risks

Key Moments

Front-month Brent futures closed 2.84% lower despite ongoing concerns about the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Rabobank expects the Strait of Hormuz to remain functionally closed until at least September.

Global oil demand has fallen by about 4 million barrels per day, while inventories continue to decline.

Market Overview

Oil markets remain in focus as Brent crude prices move lower despite geopolitical tensions. Front-month Brent futures fell 2.84%, highlighting what Rabobank strategist Benjamin Picton sees as market complacency toward supply risks.

Rabobank’s baseline scenario assumes the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. Even so, oil prices have declined. Therefore, investors appear to believe other factors are offsetting lost supply.

Rabobank Sees Prolonged Hormuz Disruption

Picton points to a recent update of RaboResearch’s Iran war forecast. The bank does not expect a lasting agreement with Iran in the near term.

As a result, Rabobank expects the Strait of Hormuz to remain functionally closed until at least September. That outlook reflects limited diplomatic progress and ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran.

In addition, Picton notes that restrictions on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have complicated efforts to monitor developments. Consequently, uncertainty remains elevated.

Meanwhile, global inventories continue to fall. According to Picton, crude oil and refined product stocks are moving toward what he describes as “dangerously low” levels.

Demand Destruction Helps Balance the Market

Despite supply concerns, oil prices have not surged. Picton says both weaker demand and strategic reserve releases have helped offset the impact of reduced supply.

He cites comments from Vitol board member Tom Baker, who estimates that global demand destruction has reached about 4 million barrels per day.

Most of that decline comes from emerging economies in Asia and Africa. Therefore, lower consumption has helped ease pressure on global supply balances.

At the same time, governments have released oil from strategic reserves. Together, these factors have prevented a sharper tightening in the market.

Inventory Risks Remain a Concern

However, Picton warns that the current situation cannot continue indefinitely. He describes the issue as a “stocks versus flows” problem.

In other words, markets are relying on existing inventories and emergency reserves to meet demand. Eventually, those stockpiles will become harder to replace.

As inventories decline, supply shortages could become more visible. Consequently, developed economies may face tighter energy markets in the months ahead.

Picton argues that current inventory drawdowns are masking the true impact of supply disruptions. Over time, however, that support may fade.

Key Data Points Summary