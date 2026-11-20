Key Moments

AppLovin (APP) is trading at $372.83 after a 6.22% daily decline, holding above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

Jefferies increased its price target on APP to $500 from $430 with a Buy rating, while JPMorgan reiterated a Neutral rating and $400 target.

Derivatives positioning shows a short-heavy stance, but recent taker flow reflects more aggressive buying than selling.

Price Action: Pullback Within a Still-Intact Uptrend

AppLovin (APP) is changing hands at $372.83 after dropping 6.22% over the last 24 hours. The intraday range has run from $402.08 on the high side down to $371.18 on the low, placing the stock near the bottom of its recent trading band.

APP is currently trading below its 7-day simple moving average (SMA) of $395.45, but it remains above the 20-day SMA at $365.96 and well above the 50-day SMA at $306.12. This configuration indicates that short-term momentum has cooled while the broader intermediate trend, as reflected by longer moving averages, is still positive.

Overall, the recent slide appears more consistent with a pullback within an ongoing uptrend than with a clear breakdown in the underlying technical structure.

Fundamentals and Street Views: Targets Frame the Debate

Recent analyst commentary has been broadly constructive, though not uniform. On November 16, Jefferies raised its price target on AppLovin to $500 from $430, maintained a Buy rating, and highlighted that the company’s fourth-quarter revenue outlook appears conservative relative to previous holiday periods.

On November 18, JPMorgan reaffirmed a Neutral rating and a $400 price target following reports that AppLovin is in talks to acquire Criteo. In JPMorgan’s view, the potential transaction is being treated more as a strategic option than as a catalyst for an immediate revaluation.

These differing stances outline the current investor discussion: Jefferies is emphasizing model upside and momentum in new e-commerce customer growth, while JPMorgan’s target is closer to the current trading area and takes a more measured stance on the M&A narrative.

Technical Landscape: Support Zones in Focus

From a technical perspective, APP is currently hovering near a pivot level at $382.03. The stock is trading just above nearby support at $361.98, with a deeper support area identified at $351.13. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at $392.88, followed by a higher resistance band at $412.93.

Level Type Price Current Price $372.83 Pivot Point $382.03 Immediate Support $361.98 Stronger Support $351.13 Immediate Resistance $392.88 Next Resistance $412.93

Momentum indicators are sending mixed signals. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 57.20, a neutral reading that suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on a standard momentum basis. The MACD histogram is flat at 0.0000, pointing to a lack of clear directional momentum in that framework.

At the same time, stochastic readings are deeply depressed, with %K at 3.43 and %D at 2.75. Such low readings indicate emerging short-term weakness or the development of an oversold setup following the recent pullback.

Volume conditions also provide context. The volume-price regime sits at 0.16x relative to the 5-day average, implying that the latest decline is unfolding on lighter-than-usual trading activity. This pattern is more typical of a controlled consolidation phase than of aggressive selling pressure.

Derivatives Positioning: Short-Heavy, But Buyers Active

On Binance perpetual futures, the funding rate stands nearly flat at 0.0008%, signaling that neither long nor short positions are paying a significant premium at this time. Open interest has climbed 16.94% over the past 24 hours to 10,023.23 contracts, indicating that traders are adding exposure rather than unwinding positions.

Derivatives Metric Value Funding Rate 0.0008% Open Interest (24h change) +16.94% to 10,023.23 contracts Global Long Accounts 27.4% Global Short Accounts 72.6% Top-Trader Long Accounts 28.0% Top-Trader Short Accounts 72.0% Taker Buy/Sell Ratio (1h) 1.1334

Positioning data show a pronounced tilt toward the short side. Across Binance global accounts, 27.4% are long versus 72.6% short, while among top-trader accounts, 28.0% are long and 72.0% are short. Despite this skew, recent taker flow has been more constructive, with a 1.1334 buy/sell ratio over the last hour, implying more aggressive buying than selling in the most recent interval.

Viewed together, these elements do not point to an outright bearish capitulation. Instead, they describe an environment where short positions dominate, yet buyers are still actively engaging on the tape.