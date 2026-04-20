Geopolitical Jitters Weigh on U.S. Futures Premarket

Key Moments

U.S. equity futures were lower, with Dow futures down 292 points, or 0.6%, by 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT) amid renewed U.S.-Iran tensions.

Energy majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil traded higher in premarket action as oil prices climbed, while airlines and cruise operators weakened.

AST SpaceMobile tumbled after a Blue Origin rocket failed to place its payload into the intended orbit, while Marvell gained 5% on a report of AI chip talks with Google.

Market Overview

U.S. stock index futures were under pressure on Monday as a fresh escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran raised concerns over the durability of a ceasefire that is slated to lapse later this week.

By 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT), Dow futures had fallen 292 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures were lower by 40 points, or 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 138 points, or 0.5%.

Key Premarket Movers

Several high-profile names were active in premarket trading, reflecting shifting investor sentiment across energy, travel, technology, and industrials.

Company / Sector Premarket Move Primary Driver Chevron, Exxon Mobil Higher Recovery of part of the prior session’s losses alongside a renewed rise in oil prices Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, cruise operators Lower Concerns about higher fuel costs linked to the Middle East conflict AST SpaceMobile Sharply lower Blue Origin flagship rocket failed to correctly place a payload for the company into its intended orbit AtaiBeckley Higher Rally in psychedelic-related stocks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to fast-track research and access for PTSD treatments using substances deployed outside the U.S. Marvell Up 5% Media report that Google is discussing development of two new processors with the company to run artificial intelligence models more efficiently Fermi Inc. Sharply lower Announcement that its CEO and finance chief will depart after the company failed to secure a first customer Avis Budget Lower Barclays downgraded the stock to “underweight” Cleveland-Cliffs Not specified First-quarter revenue beat expectations, helped in part by higher average selling prices

Energy and Travel Stocks React to Geopolitical Backdrop

In the energy sector, shares of Chevron and Exxon Mobil traded higher in early dealings, indicating that some of the prior session’s declines were being unwound as oil prices moved up again.

By contrast, travel-related names weakened. Carriers such as Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, along with cruise operators, were under pressure. The weakness partly reflected investor concerns that the conflict in the Middle East could drive a further increase in fuel costs.

Space, Psychedelics, and AI-Linked Names in Focus

AST SpaceMobile came under heavy selling after a setback involving its launch partner. Blue Origin’s flagship rocket failed to correctly insert a payload it was carrying for the satellite company into the targeted orbit, triggering a sharp drop in the stock.

AtaiBeckley advanced strongly as psychedelic-focused names rallied. The move followed news that President Donald Trump signed an executive order to fast-track research and access to substances used outside the U.S. for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Chipmaker Marvell climbed 5% after a media report indicated that Google is in talks with the company to co-develop two new processors aimed at improving the efficiency of artificial intelligence model execution.

Corporate Management Changes and Analyst Calls

Fermi Inc. slumped after the power company revealed that both its chief executive officer and its finance chief are leaving, a decision that came after it failed to secure a first customer.

Avis Budget edged lower after Barclays cut its rating on the rental car provider to “underweight,” weighing on sentiment toward the stock.

Industrial Earnings Highlight

In basic materials, steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs reported first-quarter revenue that topped expectations. The performance was supported in part by an increase in average selling prices.