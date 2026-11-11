Netflix Stock Faces Valuation Reset Despite Strong Cash

Key Moments

Netflix Inc (NFLX) closed at $63.26 with a trailing P/E of 17.6x and a forward P/E of 17.3x, far below its prior valuation peak.

Levered free cash flow improved from negative $131.98M in 2021 to $9.46B in fiscal 2025, while net margin expanded from 14.2% to 24.3%.

InvestingPro fair value of $81.06 suggests 28.1% upside from the $63.26 close, with analyst targets indicating 34.0% potential upside.

Current Trading Snapshot

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) finished at $63.26 on Nov 10, 2026 (3:59 PM EST), with pre-market trading indicating a level near $62.91. The company’s equity value stands at approximately $259.77B. Over the past twelve months, the stock has declined 44.33%, and it is down 32.80% year to date. Shares sit close to the bottom of their 52-week range of $61.39 to $116.73.

The central argument for the stock is that the share price has fallen far more sharply than the underlying business fundamentals. Investors are assigning a significantly lower earnings multiple to a company that is still expanding and turning a growing share of its revenue into cash, creating a perceived gap between price and value.

Metric Value Share price (close, Nov 10, 2026) $63.26 Pre-market level Near $62.91 Market capitalization $259.77B Trailing P/E (as of Sep 30, 2026) 17.6x Forward P/E 17.3x PEG ratio 0.39 Free cash flow yield 4.4% 1-year share price performance -44.33% Year-to-date performance -32.80% 52-week range $61.39 – $116.73

Valuation Multiple Cut by More Than Half

The compression in Netflix’s valuation has been substantial. According to Deutsche Bank, the stock is trading at roughly 18 times its 2027 earnings estimate, compared with around 40 times forward earnings at its June 2025 peak (Sep 29, 2026). BMO Capital estimates the shares at 16.1 times fiscal 2027 projected adjusted EBITDA, which represents a 31% discount to the company’s five-year average (Sep 22, 2026).

FinQL data shows a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6x and a PEG ratio of 0.39. A PEG ratio below 1 indicates that the share price is low relative to anticipated earnings growth, based solely on this metric.

Underlying Cash Generation and Profitability

The key support for the bullish view lies in Netflix’s ability to generate cash rather than in its headline valuation multiple. Levered free cash flow moved from negative $131.98M in 2021 to $9.46B in fiscal 2025. Profitability also improved over that period, with net margin rising from 14.2% in 2022 to 24.3% in 2025.

Revenue expanded from $29.70B in 2021 to $45.18B in 2025. Return on invested capital stands at 30.1% (as of Sep 30, 2026). A business delivering that level of return while lowering its spending relative to revenue presents a very different profile from the one that previously commanded a roughly 40 times earnings multiple.

Where the Market Narrative May Be Misaligned

Deutsche Bank has upgraded Netflix to Buy, assigning a price target of $95 (Sep 29, 2026). Its view is that investors are overemphasizing US viewing time and underappreciating international engagement trends. Time spent on the service outside the US has increased year over year across each of the last four six-month periods. More than 60% of Netflix’s content is currently produced outside the US, supporting its global positioning.

Additional evidence comes from BMO’s survey of 940 US consumers. The survey shows that 75% of respondents subscribe to Netflix and 37% consider it their preferred streaming platform, roughly twice the share of the next-closest competitor. Among subscribers, 37% have used Netflix for podcasts and 36% for games, pointing to potential monetization avenues beyond core subscriptions. BMO also anticipates that the advertising segment will accelerate revenue in the US and Canada.

Model-Based Valuation and Growth Outlook

The InvestingPro fair value estimate is $81.06 (as of Nov 11, 2026), implying upside of 28.1% relative to the $63.26 closing price. Analyst price targets collectively indicate 34.0% upside potential (as of Nov 10, 2026).

Consensus forecasts call for forward revenue of $13.44B for the quarter ending Dec 2026, rising to $15.58B for the quarter ending Sep 2028. These projections indicate ongoing revenue growth rather than a stagnating business, based on the cited estimates.

The scale of Netflix’s share repurchase program further reinforces the bullish interpretation. One analysis contends that a buyback of this magnitude signals that management views the current share price as undervalued (Aug 3, 2026).

Bearish Considerations and Risks

The positive thesis is not without weaknesses. The same fair value framework that currently indicates $81 was near $93 one year earlier, and has since drifted lower, suggesting that intrinsic value estimates have also been revised down. Deutsche Bank reduced its operating income and free cash flow projections even as it moved the stock to a Buy rating, and its current $95 target is lower than its previous level.

On the price action side, Netflix reached a 52-week low of $65.07 on Oct 21, 2026, and the shares have fallen 10.01% over the last month, pointing to negative momentum. A depressed valuation multiple can remain subdued if growth continues to slow or if US engagement keeps weakening. So-called value traps often appear inexpensive when evaluated on trailing indicators.

Bottom Line for Investors

Netflix currently represents a high-return, cash-generative business trading at under 18 times earnings following a more-than-50% compression in its valuation multiple. The bullish case is anchored in international user engagement, the development of advertising, capital returns via buybacks, and strong cash conversion.

However, the principal risk is that earnings and cash flow estimates continue to be revised lower and the valuation multiple fails to rebound. The available data highlights a discrepancy between the current share price and model-derived estimates of value, but it does not ensure a recovery in the stock.