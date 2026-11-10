Options Market Signals Potential 5.5% Swing in Disney Shares Around Earnings

Key Moments
- Options pricing points to a 5.5% move in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) stock around its Nov. 17 pre-market earnings release.
- Disney’s stock move surpassed the options-implied swing in two of the last eight earnings reports.
- Recent earnings reactions ranged from a 2.9% move on Aug. 5 to a 12.0% jump on May 7, 2025.
Implied Volatility Ahead of Nov. 17 Earnings
Investing.com — Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) shares could shift by 5.5% when the company reports earnings on Nov. 17 before the U.S. market open, according to options-market pricing data compiled by Bloomberg.
The projected move reflects the options-implied volatility around the event and represents the magnitude traders are positioning for, without indicating a direction for the stock.
How Recent Earnings Moves Have Compared to Expectations
Disney’s actual post-earnings price action has been mixed relative to options-implied moves. In two of the last eight earnings releases, the stock’s realized movement exceeded what options pricing had suggested ahead of the reports.
Recent Earnings-Day Stock Reactions
Several recent earnings announcements provide context for how Disney’s shares have reacted versus options-market expectations.
|Date of Earnings
|Actual Stock Price Move
|Options-Implied Move
|Outcome vs Implied Move
|May 7, 2025
|12.0%
|6.4%
|Actual move exceeded implied
|Nov. 14, 2024
|10.3%
|7.1%
|Actual move exceeded implied
|Aug. 5
|2.9%
|6.3%
|Actual move below implied
|May 6
|6.5%
|6.8%
|Actual move slightly below implied
The most recent earnings release on Aug. 5 produced a 2.9% stock price move, short of the 6.3% move implied by options. Earlier, on May 6, the stock moved 6.5%, compared with an implied move of 6.8%.
By contrast, Disney’s shares reacted more sharply than anticipated in some prior quarters. On May 7, 2025, the stock climbed 12.0% after earnings, significantly above the 6.4% move implied by options. On Nov. 14, 2024, the stock advanced 10.3%, outpacing the options-implied swing of 7.1%.