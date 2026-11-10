Options Market Signals Potential 5.5% Swing in Disney Shares Around Earnings

Key Moments

Options pricing points to a 5.5% move in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) stock around its Nov. 17 pre-market earnings release.

Disney’s stock move surpassed the options-implied swing in two of the last eight earnings reports.

Recent earnings reactions ranged from a 2.9% move on Aug. 5 to a 12.0% jump on May 7, 2025.

Implied Volatility Ahead of Nov. 17 Earnings

Investing.com — Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) shares could shift by 5.5% when the company reports earnings on Nov. 17 before the U.S. market open, according to options-market pricing data compiled by Bloomberg.

The projected move reflects the options-implied volatility around the event and represents the magnitude traders are positioning for, without indicating a direction for the stock.

How Recent Earnings Moves Have Compared to Expectations

Disney’s actual post-earnings price action has been mixed relative to options-implied moves. In two of the last eight earnings releases, the stock’s realized movement exceeded what options pricing had suggested ahead of the reports.

Recent Earnings-Day Stock Reactions

Several recent earnings announcements provide context for how Disney’s shares have reacted versus options-market expectations.

Date of Earnings Actual Stock Price Move Options-Implied Move Outcome vs Implied Move May 7, 2025 12.0% 6.4% Actual move exceeded implied Nov. 14, 2024 10.3% 7.1% Actual move exceeded implied Aug. 5 2.9% 6.3% Actual move below implied May 6 6.5% 6.8% Actual move slightly below implied

The most recent earnings release on Aug. 5 produced a 2.9% stock price move, short of the 6.3% move implied by options. Earlier, on May 6, the stock moved 6.5%, compared with an implied move of 6.8%.

By contrast, Disney’s shares reacted more sharply than anticipated in some prior quarters. On May 7, 2025, the stock climbed 12.0% after earnings, significantly above the 6.4% move implied by options. On Nov. 14, 2024, the stock advanced 10.3%, outpacing the options-implied swing of 7.1%.