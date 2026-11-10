EU Gas Futures Slide as Geopolitical Risk Premium Fades

Key Moments

Benchmark Dutch TTF and British NBP gas contracts fell to one-month lows, tracking weakness across the broader energy complex.

Brent crude futures declined $2.39 to $90.18 a barrel, extending a roughly 23% drop from the recent six-month high of $118.

Energy prices eased as President Trump paused further strikes on Iran and U.S.-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine were scheduled.

Gas Benchmarks Extend Declines Across Europe

European wholesale natural gas prices moved lower on Tuesday, touching one-month lows as the broader energy market continued to unwind earlier risk premiums. The selling in gas contracts tracked a broader deflationary move across the energy complex after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled back from the threat of additional military action against Iran and helped facilitate new peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine.

The benchmark Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) front-month contract slipped 0.45% to 82 euros per megawatt-hour, its lowest level in a month. In the U.K., the comparable National Balancing Point (NBP) contract mirrored the move, dropping to a one-month low of 205 pence per therm.

The softening in European forward gas curves followed another sharp downturn in key crude oil benchmarks, weakening the inflationary dynamics that had been reinforcing higher energy prices through the autumn.

Crude Futures Under Pressure

Oil prices extended their retreat, intensifying what the article describes as a historic liquidation phase in the petroleum complex. Brent crude futures fell $2.39, or 2.58%, to $90.18 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined $2.11, or 2.43%, to $84.74 a barrel.

Brent has now dropped roughly 23% from the six-month peak of $118 a barrel reached on October 30. The swift pullback has shifted market attention away from fears of acute supply shortages toward growing concerns about potential physical oversupply heading into the new year.

Instrument Latest Price Move Percentage Change Notable Level Dutch TTF front-month 82 euros/MWh – -0.45% One-month low UK NBP contract 205 pence/therm – – One-month low Brent crude futures $90.18/barrel -$2.39 -2.58% Down ~23% from $118 peak WTI futures $84.74/barrel -$2.11 -2.43% –

Trump Puts Further Iran Strikes on Hold

The main factor eroding the geopolitical risk premium embedded in energy prices was a marked change in tone from Washington.

President Trump stated on Monday that he plans to hold off on ordering new military offensives against Iran. The decision to pause kinetic action followed direct appeals from countries across the Middle East, including a highly anticipated mediation effort involving Qatar’s prime minister.

The diplomatic moves helped calm market concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy production and infrastructure in the Persian Gulf. Traders had previously worried that the administration might intensify strikes after the U.S. midterm elections. Even so, market participants remain attentive to localized shipping issues, as maritime attacks near the Strait of Hormuz continue to keep baseline supply risks in focus.

Eastern Europe Diplomacy Eases Long-Term Risk Premium

Bearish sentiment at European gas hubs was reinforced by unexpected diplomatic steps in Eastern Europe, a key region for the continent’s energy security.

Russian and Ukrainian officials were scheduled to meet on Tuesday for U.S.-brokered negotiations, marking their first direct talks since February. The initiative came together quickly after Trump indicated last week that a comprehensive peace deal was within reach to end the four-and-a-half-year conflict.

For European gas and utility buyers, the potential for reduced tensions on the continent’s eastern flank substantially lowered the long-term geopolitical premium priced into winter supply contracts. This shift allowed institutional investors and other large buyers to scale back defensive hedging strategies, enabling benchmark prices to drift closer to late-summer lows.