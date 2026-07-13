Saia Rallies on Analyst Upgrade and Strong Metrics

Key Moments

Saia stock climbed 3.7% in pre-market trading after BofA Securities raised its rating from Neutral to Buy and lifted the price target to $502 from $499.

The company outperformed Q1 2026 expectations with diluted EPS of $1.86 versus $1.82 consensus and revenue of $806.2 million, about 2.2% above forecasts.

Shares traded at $436.46 in pre-market action, below the 52-week high of $494.71, ahead of Q2 2026 results scheduled for July 30.

Fresh BofA Upgrade Sparks Pre-Market Rally

Saia, a less-than-truckload transportation company, saw its shares rise 3.7% in pre-open trading after BofA Securities shifted its rating on the stock from Neutral to Buy. Along with the rating change, BofA increased its price objective to $502, up from a previous target of $499, signaling a notable boost in confidence from a widely followed transportation-sector research team.

Analyst Sentiment Strengthens Across the Street

The latest call from BofA follows a series of constructive analyst moves in recent weeks. Citigroup upgraded Saia to Buy on July 9 and set a $488 price target. UBS reiterated its Buy stance with a target of $527, while Evercore ISI raised its view to Outperform on July 1 and assigned a $493 target.

Following this series of actions, Saia now has 11 Buy ratings, 8 Hold ratings, and 2 Sell ratings, indicating a trend toward a more favorable overall outlook. Insider activity has been mixed, as some executives have sold shares in recent months, but these transactions have not significantly altered the positive tilt in analyst opinions.

Firm Rating Action Rating Price Target Date (if stated) BofA Securities Upgrade Neutral to Buy $502 (from $499) Not specified Citigroup Upgrade Buy $488 July 9 UBS Maintained Buy $527 Not specified Evercore ISI Upgrade Outperform $493 July 1

Fundamentals: Earnings Beat and Volume Growth

Support for the more constructive analyst stance has been underpinned by Saia’s recent operating performance. In Q1 2026, the company surpassed expectations on both earnings and revenue. Diluted earnings per share came in at $1.86, compared with a consensus estimate of $1.82. Revenue reached $806.2 million, exceeding forecasts by roughly 2.2%.

Operational data for April and May further reinforced the positive narrative. Less-than-truckload tonnage per workday increased 6.9% year-over-year in April and 8.4% year-over-year in May. Saia has also pointed to an anticipated sequential improvement in operating margin, which would mark the first such improvement in more than two years.

Market Backdrop and Valuation Context

Broader equity markets have been supportive for risk assets, including transportation names. The S&P 500 gained 0.4%, while the NASDAQ advanced 0.3%, providing a favorable environment for stocks such as Saia.

Against this backdrop, Saia’s share price moved to $436.46 in pre-market trading, buoyed by the cluster of upgrades and improving fundamentals. Despite the move, the stock remained below its 52-week peak of $494.71, leaving potential room to the upside if future results align with current expectations.

Focus Turns to Q2 2026 Results

Investor attention is now shifting toward Saia’s upcoming Q2 2026 earnings release, scheduled for July 30. Analysts are watching closely to see whether the anticipated improvement in operating margins materializes, which could validate the recent wave of bullish calls and support further gains in the shares.