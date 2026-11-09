WTI Crude Slips Near Lows on US-Iran Diplomatic Accord

Key Moments

WTI Oil fell nearly 3% on Monday, trading around $87.30 and nearing two-month lows at $86.32.

US and Qatari leaders were reported to be meeting Monday to advance efforts to relaunch negotiations with Iran.

Regional tensions persisted after a drone strike on Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field and reported US strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

WTI Under Pressure as Market Focuses on Diplomacy

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil extended losses on Monday, dropping nearly 3% and briefly touching levels close to $87.00. The US crude benchmark was trading at $87.30 at the time of writing, hovering just above the two-month low of $86.32 that was recorded in early October.

The renewed downside move came as market participants responded to intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing the United States and Iran back into formal talks. The prospect of negotiations and a possible political resolution to current hostilities has been interpreted by traders as a potential path toward reduced geopolitical risk, weighing on crude prices.

US and Qatari Leadership Seek Path Back to Talks

According to reports cited from Reuters, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were expected to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Monday. The discussions were set to focus on the latest attempts to restart the negotiating process between Washington and Tehran.

Signals from Washington: Preference for Diplomacy

On Sunday, President Trump sought to dial down fears of an imminent military escalation, stating that it was highly unlikely the United States would launch further attacks on Iran as long as talks toward a peace agreement continued to make progress.

The same day, Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a more cautious tone. Before leaving for a G7 summit, he warned that he did not foresee an immediate breakthrough, while emphasizing that President Trump favors a diplomatic resolution. Rubio added that Iran’s demands remain, in his words, “unacceptable”.

Iranian Leadership Outlines Conditions for Peace Process

On Monday, Iranian Prime Minister Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had issued new instructions aimed at ending the current state of “neither war nor peace” with the United States.

Iranian officials, however, maintained that certain preconditions would be required for meaningful progress. They called for the removal of the US naval blockade and the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad as part of any path toward a peace process, while accusing Washington of failing to honor previous commitments.

Ongoing Regional Tensions and Security Risks

Despite the diplomatic overtures, security risks in the broader region persisted. A drone strike targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq’s Kurdish region, underscoring ongoing instability.

At the same time, Iran’s state media reported that US forces hit targets on Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz, on Sunday night. These incidents highlighted the fragile backdrop against which the current negotiations are being pursued.

Intraday WTI Market Snapshot