Home » Stock Market News » Morgan Stanley Flags U.S. Defense Names as Compelling Value for 2026

Morgan Stanley Flags U.S. Defense Names as Compelling Value for 2026

Written by Brian McColl
, | Updated: December 16, 2025

Key Moments

  • Morgan Stanley sees U.S. defense stocks as undervalued relative to projected growth in the defense budget.
  • The bank upgraded L3Harris Technologies and General Dynamics to Overweight, while lowering Lockheed Martin to Equal-weight.
  • Northrop Grumman remains the firm’s top defense pick, supported by its portfolio outlook and trading history.

Valuation Case for U.S. Defense Sector

Investing.com — Morgan Stanley considers U.S. defense equities attractively priced heading into 2026. Analysts argue current market valuations do not fully reflect the expected expansion in the U.S. defense budget amid political uncertainty.

In an outlook report, analyst Kristine Liwag stated that the group offers solid value because “stocks are not reflecting the growth in the U.S. Defense budget.”

The firm expects demand to continue exceeding supply growth. This dynamic helped defense stocks perform strongly across the aerospace and defense sector in 2025.

Rating Changes Across Major Defense Primes

Morgan Stanley updated ratings after reassessing sector valuations. The bank upgraded L3Harris Technologies and General Dynamics to Overweight, signaling a more positive outlook. Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin was downgraded to Equal-weight.

CompanyNew Morgan Stanley RatingValuation Comment
L3Harris TechnologiesOverweightAssigned baseline discount on 2027 P/FCF
General DynamicsOverweightReceives a slight premium versus peers
Lockheed MartinEqual-weightGiven a wider discount due to EPS / FCF growth profile vs. peers
Northrop GrummanTop Pick in DefenseSupported by premium portfolio outlook and historical trading patterns

Updated Valuation Framework

Morgan Stanley applied a revised baseline valuation for the large defense primes, using roughly a “15% discount to the market on 2027 P/FCF.” Then, it layered company-specific premiums and discounts based on growth prospects and business mix.

Liwag noted that L3Harris received the baseline discount, aligning it with the sector’s reference level. General Dynamics earned a “slight premium,” reflecting a favorable view within the group. In contrast, Lockheed Martin received a steeper discount due to its EPS / FCF growth profile versus peers.

Northrop Grumman Holds Top Billing

Northrop Grumman remains Morgan Stanley’s Top Pick in Defense. The firm highlighted a premium portfolio outlook and the company’s historical trading characteristics as key supports for this conviction.

