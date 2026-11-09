Netflix Tokenized Stock Holds Support Amid Mixed Signal

Key Moments

Netflix Tokenized Stock last traded at $63.83, up 0.35% over 24 hours and near the lower half of its intraday range.

Technical indicators show muted momentum, with price below the 7-day, 12-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages.

Binance Futures positioning remains heavily long, but taker flow shows more aggressive selling than buying.

Price Action: Range-Bound Trade with Soft Momentum

Netflix Tokenized Stock is quoted at $63.83, up 0.35% over 24 hours after trading between $63.22 and $64.02. The token is sitting near the lower half of that intraday band and is slightly below the 7-day SMA at $64.20, the 20-day SMA at $64.02, and the 12-day EMA at $63.99. The 50-day SMA stands higher at $67.68, indicating that the tokenized instrument is still trading under its medium-term trend.

The broader technical backdrop appears mixed rather than decisively directional. The 14-period RSI is at 43.04, which is neutral but leaning more toward weakness than strength. MACD is at -1.2897 with a flat histogram, showing no indication yet of a positive momentum breakout. Stochastic readings are also subdued, with %K at 36.84 and %D at 29.47.

Indicator Value Last price $63.83 24h price change 0.35% Intraday low – high $63.22 – $64.02 7-day SMA $64.20 12-day EMA $63.99 20-day SMA $64.02 50-day SMA $67.68 RSI (14) 43.04 MACD -1.2897 Stochastic %K / %D 36.84 / 29.47

Derivatives Positioning on Binance: Long Bias, But Selling Pressure in Flows

On Binance Futures, positioning remains tilted toward the long side. The global long/short ratio is 2.0340, with 67.0% of global accounts long and 33.0% short. Among top traders, the imbalance is more pronounced, with a long/short ratio of 2.9620, reflecting 74.8% long and 25.2% short. Funding stands at 0.0000%, indicating a neutral carry environment with no clear cost advantage to holding long or short exposure.

Order flow, however, is not fully aligned with that bullish tilt in positioning. The taker buy/sell ratio is 0.6998, with buy volume of 362 and sell volume of 517, signaling that more aggressive orders are hitting the sell side. Open interest is 94,306.94 contracts, with an open interest value of $5,967,924, and is down 0.19% over 24 hours. This setup indicates that traders remain active, but are not currently expanding leverage in a meaningful way.

Binance Derivatives Metric Value Global long/short ratio 2.0340 Global accounts long / short 67.0% / 33.0% Top traders long/short ratio 2.9620 Top traders long / short 74.8% / 25.2% Funding rate 0.0000% Taker buy volume 362 Taker sell volume 517 Taker buy/sell ratio 0.6998 Open interest (contracts) 94,306.94 Open interest value $5,967,924 Open interest change (24h) -0.19%

Key Technical Levels: Market Coiling Around the Pivot

The current pivot point sits at $63.69, almost exactly in line with the latest spot price. On the upside, initial resistance is at $64.16, followed by a more substantial resistance level at $64.49. On the downside, immediate support is at $63.36, with stronger support located at $62.89.

Bollinger Bands add another layer to the consolidation picture. The middle band is at $64.02, while the upper band is at $67.22 and the lower band at $60.83. With price hovering just below the middle band and holding above lower support, the token remains in a compressed zone rather than showing a clear trending move. ATR(14) is $1.55, suggesting the instrument has the capacity for relatively swift moves compared with the current narrow trading range, so a decisive break above $64.49 or below $62.89 would be noteworthy.