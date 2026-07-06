Turkey Inflation Keeps Central Bank Policy Constrained

Key Moments

Turkey’s June headline CPI slowed to 32.1% year-on-year, with PPI easing to 28.1%.

Seasonally adjusted monthly CPI and core inflation gains of 1.8% imply roughly 24% underlying inflation momentum.

Commerzbank sees underlying inflation as still too strong to credibly move toward single-digit inflation or the CBRT’s 5% target, restricting room for easing.

Inflation Data Show Improvement But Remain Elevated

Commerzbank’s Tatha Ghose highlights that Turkey’s June Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) readings were stronger than anticipated as the impact from the earlier energy shock waned. Headline CPI decelerated to 32.1% year-on-year, while PPI moderated to 28.1%.

Despite this improvement in headline figures, Ghose emphasizes that the seasonally adjusted data paint a more concerning picture for Turkey’s inflation trajectory and monetary policy outlook.

Seasonally Adjusted Figures Reveal Strong Underlying Momentum

“Turkish CPI/PPI data from last Friday broadly matched the preview we outlined: headline CPI slowed to 32.1%y/y, core eased slightly, and both implied a seasonally-adjusted 1.8%m/m increase.”

“In other words, the “soft” 0.9%m/m raw print still translates into roughly 24% underlying inflation momentum, both for headline and core.”

Ghose notes that this underlying pace of price increases, while an improvement from earlier in the year, remains inconsistent with a sustainable disinflation path.

Assessment Relative to CBRT’s Inflation Target

“This is a clear improvement from the Iran-war spike months, but such a rate of fresh price increase is nowhere near a credible path towards single-digit inflation, let alone CBRT’s long-term 5% target.”

According to Ghose, the current inflation dynamics significantly constrain the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye’s ability to consider meaningful policy easing, despite some headline progress.

Producer Prices and Cost Pressures

“The producer side gave a similar message. PPI eased to 28.1%y/y, with a 1.8%m/m rise after 2.8%m/m in May.”

“So the cost channel has cooled a bit, but it is not yet offering genuine disinflation support.”

The PPI data indicate that while cost pressures have moderated from prior months, they are still not soft enough to provide the kind of disinflationary impulse that would support a faster decline in consumer prices.

Summary of Key Inflation Metrics

Indicator June Level Monthly Change (m/m) Comment Headline CPI 32.1% y/y 1.8% (seasonally adjusted), 0.9% raw Underlying momentum roughly 24% Core CPI Not specified (eased slightly) 1.8% (seasonally adjusted) Similar underlying momentum to headline PPI 28.1% y/y 1.8% m/m after 2.8% m/m in May Cost pressures have cooled but remain elevated

Policy Implications for the CBRT

“In conclusion, June’s data were better-than-expected as the energy shock retreated, but underlying inflation is still far too fast to offer meaningful relief for policymakers, or justify their signals about easing back the rate corridor.”

Ghose’s assessment suggests that, for now, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye faces limited scope to relax its policy stance, as the pace of underlying inflation remains incompatible with its long-term 5% target and a credible move toward single-digit inflation.