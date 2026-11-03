EUR/JPY Holds Above Key Moving Average in Bearish Trend

Key Moments

EUR/JPY trades near 176.70 during Asian hours on Tuesday, staying within a descending channel that signals a bearish bias.

The pair is hovering around the nine-day EMA at 176.45, with the 14-day RSI at 44.16, indicating only moderate downside momentum.

Upside attempts face resistance near 177.90 and the 50-day EMA at 178.72, while key support levels sit at 176.45, 175.07, and 174.30.

Technical Picture: EUR/JPY Pressured Within Descending Channel

EUR/JPY is edging lower after modest gains in the prior session, trading around 176.70 during Asian dealings on Tuesday. Daily chart signals point to the cross remaining confined within a descending channel, underlining a broadly bearish tone.

The pair is trading just above its nine-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while price action remains constrained below the 50-period EMA. This configuration reflects a mildly negative backdrop, as the cross stays under the longer-term moving average. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 44.16, a neutral reading that implies only limited downside pressure rather than forceful selling.

Key Support and Resistance Levels

On the downside, the cross is probing immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 176.45. Below that, attention turns to the 12-month low at 175.07, which was recorded on October 30. Additional support is aligned with the lower boundary of the descending channel near 174.30. A decisive move beneath this channel floor would expose the region surrounding the 15-month low at 169.72.

On the topside, a recovery in EUR/JPY could target the upper boundary of the descending channel, which is located around 177.90. The next notable resistance is the 50-day EMA at 178.72. A sustained break above this medium-term average would mark a bullish reversal and could pave the way for the cross to revisit the area around the all-time high of 187.95, reached on April 17.

EUR/JPY – Daily Technical Levels Overview

Metric / Level Value / Description Current price (Asian hours Tuesday) Around 176.70 Nine-day EMA (immediate support) 176.45 14-day RSI 44.16 Upper boundary of descending channel (resistance) Near 177.90 50-day EMA (resistance) 178.72 12-month low (support) 175.07 (October 30) Lower boundary of descending channel (support) Around 174.30 15-month low region (below channel) 169.72 All-time high reference area 187.95 (April 17)

Macro Backdrop: Euro Sentiment Constrained

Beyond the technical picture in EUR/JPY, broader Euro sentiment remains tempered. Analysts at DBS Group Research note that the recent softening in the Dollar does not necessarily translate into a strong case for the Euro as a replacement.

They emphasize that “Europe’s fiscal and political uncertainties, particularly in France, and its vulnerability to elevated energy prices complicate the search for viable alternatives.” According to their assessment, these overlapping risks limit how far investors may be willing to shift away from the Dollar into Eurozone assets, even in light of recent currency market moves.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool. Know more.)

Euro FAQs

What is the Euro?

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.

EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% of all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.

The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.

The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.

Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.

A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.

Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.