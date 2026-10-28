Trian Leads $1.4 Billion Take-Private Bid for Wendy’s

Key Moments

Trian Fund Management and partners have proposed taking Wendy’s private in a deal valuing the company at about $1.4 billion.

The consortium’s all-cash offer of $7.35 per share represents roughly a 20% premium to Wendy’s most recent closing price.

Wendy’s shares rose about 16% to $7.12 in premarket trading following disclosure of the proposal.

Buyout Proposal and Valuation

Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has submitted an offer to acquire Wendy’s Co in a transaction that would take the fast-food chain private at an equity value of about $1.4 billion, according to a regulatory filing dated Wednesday.

The investor group is proposing to pay $7.35 per share in cash. This price is described as roughly a 20% premium to Wendy’s closing share price on Tuesday, when the company’s market capitalization stood at about $1.2 billion.

Following disclosure of the proposal, Wendy’s shares climbed about 16% to $7.12 in premarket trading.

Stakeholders Behind the Bid

Trian, a long-standing shareholder in Wendy’s, holds a 16.3% stake in the company together with related parties. The fund is leading a consortium that also includes restaurant operator Flynn Group, as well as investment firms BlueFive Capital and Sixth Street Partners, the filing showed.

Flynn Group operates more than 340 Wendy’s locations and is one of the company’s largest franchisees in the United States. It also serves as Wendy’s master franchisee in Australia and New Zealand.

Participant Role / Involvement Trian Fund Management Lead investor; holds a 16.3% stake in Wendy’s with related parties and is spearheading the take-private bid Flynn Group Restaurant operator; runs more than 340 Wendy’s outlets and is a major U.S. franchisee and master franchisee in Australia and New Zealand BlueFive Capital Investment firm participating in the consortium Sixth Street Partners Investment firm participating in the consortium

Trian’s Rationale and Industry Backdrop

Trian characterized Wendy’s as being at a “critical juncture,” pointing to pressures on U.S. consumers, broader economic uncertainty, persistent commodity cost inflation and increasing competition in the fast-food burger segment.

In a letter to Wendy’s, Trian wrote: “The business requires significant capital investment to de-lever and execute the strategic initiatives needed to turn system performance around.”

Wendy’s did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the proposal. The Wall Street Journal was reported as the first outlet to disclose news of the offer.

Long-Running Interest in Wendy’s

Trian’s latest approach follows years of engagement with the company. Peltz first indicated interest in a potential takeover of Wendy’s in 2022, nearly twenty years after he initially invested in the chain.

Earlier this year, Reuters and other outlets reported that Trian and a group of investors were working on a bid to take Wendy’s private. Subsequent reporting by Reuters indicated that Trian at that time had no immediate plans to proceed with a take-private offer and had raised concerns about Wendy’s performance, including its share price, valuation multiples and strategic direction.

In February, Peltz stated that the stock was undervalued and noted that his firm had held discussions with potential financing partners about possible transactions, including an acquisition or other significant deals.