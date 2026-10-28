Euro Steady vs Soft Pound Ahead of UK Budget and ECB

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades near 0.8370, hovering just above a 17-month low of 0.8360 after nearly a 3% slide over the last five weeks.

Market focus in the UK centers on Chancellor John Healey’s upcoming budget and how it will fund previously announced tax exemptions.

Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence index fell to -30.8 in October, a five-month low, while economic expectations improved for the sixth straight month.

Euro Stabilizes as Pound Weakens

The Euro (EUR) is receiving modest support against the British Pound (GBP) on Wednesday as investors await the first budget from Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s cabinet. The EUR/GBP pair has moved up to session highs slightly above 0.8370, but remains close to the 17-month trough at 0.8360 after a decline of nearly 3% over the past five weeks.

The Pound is under pressure versus its major counterparts, with trading dominated by anticipation of the UK budget. Market participants are watching how the government intends to fund tax exemptions designed to alleviate the cost-of-living burden on British households.

UK Fiscal Outlook Under Market Scrutiny

Attention in the UK on Wednesday is firmly on Chancellor John Healey’s fiscal plan, particularly the mechanism for financing the cabinet’s proposed tax relief measures. These initiatives are aimed at easing the financial strain on citizens, but they come at a time when the country’s public finances are already drawing heightened scrutiny.

Earlier this year, total public sector net debt climbed above GBP 3 trillion for the first time, reaching about 95% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Former Chancellor Rachel Reeves left a GBP 23.6 billion fiscal buffer, but rising debt-servicing costs are likely to have eroded a significant portion of that cushion. As a result, traders remain sensitive, bond markets are described as jumpy, and memories of the 2022 episode under Liz Truss continue to weigh on sentiment.

German Consumer Confidence Slips Further

Within the Eurozone, German consumer confidence continues to show signs of strain. The latest GfK Consumer Confidence Survey for October indicated a further weakening, with the index dropping to -30.8 from -30.6 in September. Despite the deterioration, the reading came in slightly better than the market consensus of -31.0 and stands at a five-month low.

The survey, published by the Nuremberg Institute of Market Decisions, portrays a mixed backdrop. Economic expectations improved for the sixth consecutive month, but consumers’ willingness to spend is still declining and income expectations are worsening.

ECB Decision in Focus

The principal event on this week’s Eurozone calendar is the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy announcement, scheduled for Thursday. The ECB is broadly anticipated to maintain its Rate on Deposit Facility at 2.5%, following a quarter-point hike in September. Market participants also expect President Christine Lagarde to signal the direction of policy in the near term.

Analysts at Danske Bank point to the ECB’s latest Q3 Bank Lending Survey, noting that banks

“tightened credit standards more than expected, although the net share reporting a tightening remained low from a historical perspective and was mainly driven by banks in France.”

According to Danske Bank, this outcome

“suggests that ECB’s tightening has so far only led to a modest tightening of credit standards and should not in itself stop the ECB from tightening further as the pass-through remains relatively smooth.”

German GfK Consumer Confidence Snapshot