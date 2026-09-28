Natural Gas Ranges in Tight Band as Traders Await Signal

Key Moments

Natural Gas is trading at $3.121 on the 5-hour chart, confined between $3.081 and $3.203 after a sharp prior advance.

Key support at $3.081 and resistance at $3.203 are clustering within the Ichimoku cloud, underscoring a high indecision zone.

Trend and momentum indicators show a strong underlying trend (ADX 43.07) but cooling bullish momentum, with a recent Bearish Engulfing candle at $3.317.

Range-Bound Price Action Around the Ichimoku Cloud

The latest 5-hour chart update for Natural Gas shows price at $3.121, moving sideways inside a narrow band from $3.081 to $3.203. This consolidation follows a steep upward move and is unfolding inside a turbulent Ichimoku cloud area, where both support and resistance levels are clustering closely and volatility can spike on a breakout.

Price is currently holding just above important support at $3.081 while remaining well above the 200-period simple moving average at $2.851, keeping the broader trend tilted upward. However, a Bearish Engulfing candle that formed at $3.317 preceded the current pullback, signaling that bullish momentum has lost some strength in the near term.

Momentum indicators are mixed. The MACD is showing a mild bearish crossover, and the RSI has eased to 56.38 after previously registering overbought readings. At the same time, the Average Directional Index (ADX) stands at 43.07, indicating a strong underlying trend and suggesting that a break out of the current range could lead to a forceful directional move.

Trading Scenarios: Bullish and Bearish Playbooks

The current setup on the 5-hour chart can be translated into four distinct tactical approaches, split between bullish and bearish traders with different risk profiles.

Scenario Entry Stop Targets Risk/Reward Confidence Best For Aggressive Bull (close above Senkou A) $3.135 $2.969 $3.276 (1.74), $3.470 (3.47), $3.665 (5.21) High Medium Breakout traders Conservative Bull (bounce off SMA 20) $3.081 $2.969 $3.276, $3.470, $3.665 Medium Medium Trend followers Aggressive Bear (close below 38.2% Fib) $3.100 $3.276 $3.035 (2.30), $2.969 (3.20), $2.851 (4.82) High Medium Quick reversals Conservative Bear (rejection at Tenkan-sen) $3.203 $3.276 $3.035, $2.969, $2.851 Medium Medium Reversion traders

For bullish traders, the focus is on either a confirmed push above $3.135 or a rebound off the $3.081 area. For bearish traders, a breakdown through $3.100 or a failed attempt to clear $3.203 are the key triggers under watch.