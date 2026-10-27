NFLX Perps Near Support as Price Target Cuts Weigh

Key Moments

The NFLX Binance Futures contract traded at $63.81 as of October 27, 2026, sliding 3.14% within a 24-hour range of $65.95 to $63.04.

Five analysts kept bullish ratings on Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) on October 21, 2026, but lowered price targets to a band of $77 to $100.

The contract is pinned near the lower Bollinger Band at $63.06, with every key moving average – from 7-day to 50-day – stacked above the current price.

Post-Earnings Target Cuts Frame the Market Backdrop

The NFLX Binance Futures contract was quoted at $63.81 as of October 27, 2026, reflecting a 3.14% decline over the prior 24 hours. During that window, the contract traded between $65.95 and $63.04, finishing closer to the bottom of that intraday band. Reported 24-hour volume on Binance Futures came in at $9.09 million.

The main macro driver for this instrument remains the set of analyst price target revisions issued on October 21, 2026, coinciding with Netflix Inc.’s third-quarter earnings release. Five sell-side analysts covering Netflix Inc. equity (NASDAQ: NFLX) reaffirmed constructive ratings while trimming their valuation targets.

Jessica Reif Ehrlich at BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and lowered her target from $105 to $90 (benzinga.com). Sean Diffley at Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating and reduced his target from $80 to $77 (benzinga.com). UBS maintained a Buy stance and brought its target down from $115 to $100 (MarketScreener). Wedbush Securities stayed Outperform while cutting its target from $90 to $80 (MarketScreener), and Oppenheimer also maintained an Outperform rating as it lowered its target from $85 to $80 (MarketScreener).

These figures relate specifically to the underlying Nasdaq-listed U.S. equity, not to the Binance tokenized derivatives. The revised target band of $77 to $100 nevertheless sits well above the $63.81 futures mark. The number of concurrent downward adjustments indicates a broad reassessment of value following earnings rather than a single outlier opinion. No short-term time horizon is attached to any of the cited equity targets.

Trend Structure: All Key Averages Capped Above Price

From a technical standpoint, the NFLX Binance Futures contract is under clear pressure across the supplied timeframes. The 7-day simple moving average stands at $65.43, the 12-period exponential moving average at $66.55, the 20-day simple moving average at $68.58, the 26-period exponential moving average at $68.37, and the 50-day simple moving average at $71.01. Each metric sits above the current $63.81 contract price, forming a stacked pattern that signals persistent selling over short, intermediate, and longer horizons.

Bollinger Bands echo this bearish tilt. The %B reading of 0.0680 places the contract effectively on top of the lower band at $63.06, only $0.75 beneath spot. The upper band is calculated at $74.10, with the middle band – the 20-day SMA – at $68.58. A move back to that midpoint would require an advance of roughly 7.5% from current levels. A %B level this close to zero can precede either a stabilization and bounce toward the center band or, if support fails, a continuation move through the lower band.

Momentum Indicators Near Critical Thresholds

The 14-period RSI was recorded at 32.36. While the supplied data categorizes this value as neutral, it lies within two points of the commonly referenced 30 line that is often associated with oversold conditions. The Stochastic oscillator provides a more compressed snapshot of momentum: %K registered at 7.60 and %D at 6.08, both well below the 20 level typically viewed as oversold, highlighting intense short-term downside pressure.

The MACD indicator showed a reading of -1.8273 with an identically valued signal line of -1.8273, yielding a histogram of 0.0000. The dataset labels this configuration as indicative of bearish momentum, which aligns with both lines sitting in negative territory. At the same time, the perfect convergence of MACD and its signal marks a potential turning point, with any move in the histogram into positive or more deeply negative territory likely to offer a meaningful near-term cue. The 14-period average true range (ATR) of $2.18 defines the typical volatility envelope and can assist in calibrating stop distances.

Derivatives Positioning: Open Interest Contracts as Price Falls

Open interest in NFLX Binance Futures stood at 108,221 contracts, equivalent to a notional value of $6.46 million at the time of the snapshot. Over the previous 24 hours, open interest declined by 4.12%. The combination of falling prices and shrinking open interest broadly aligns with the unwinding of existing positions as opposed to an aggressive build-up of fresh short exposure, while still representing an inference rather than a definitive positioning breakdown.

The 8-hour funding rate of 0.0061% is effectively neutral, suggesting the perpetual funding mechanism is not materially advantaging either longs or shorts. Over the 1-hour window ending at 10:00 UTC on October 27, 2026, the taker buy/sell ratio stood at 1.0787, with buy volume at 1,074 and sell volume at 996, indicating largely balanced aggressor flow.

For that same 1-hour period, Binance global account data showed 71.9% of accounts net long and 28.1% net short, corresponding to a long/short ratio of 2.5587. Among top traders on the platform, the tilt was more pronounced: 78.4% were long and 21.6% short, for a ratio of 3.6232. These statistics refer solely to Binance participant cohorts at a single moment and do not provide direct insight into ownership of the underlying equity or wider institutional activity.

Key Technical Levels and Scenario Framework

Within the supplied framework, the pivot point is set at $64.27, which currently sits above the contract price of $63.81. Immediate support is identified at $62.58, with stronger support marked at $61.36. On the upside, immediate resistance is located at $65.49, while a more substantial resistance level is seen at $67.18. Sustained trading below the $64.27 pivot keeps the technical picture skewed bearish, whereas a decisive move back above that line would be the first constructive near-term signal.

Level Type Price ($) Pivot 64.27 Immediate Support 62.58 Strong Support 61.36 Immediate Resistance 65.49 Strong Resistance 67.18

Two hypothetical scenarios are derived directly from these levels. Both are illustrative structures based on the provided data and are not investment advice. Stops do not guarantee execution at specified prices.