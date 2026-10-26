Boeing Faces Technical Pressure Ahead of Earnings

Key Moments

Boeing Co (BA) was set to report earnings on Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026, before the market open, following a -10.1% three-month decline.

Analysts expected an EPS loss of -$0.24 on revenue of $24.39B, with EPS estimates cut sharply over the prior 30 and 90 days.

The stock recently traded below key long-term moving averages, with trend indicators showing a Strong Sell signal on both daily and weekly timeframes.

Pre-Earnings Setup for Boeing Stock

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) was scheduled to post its next earnings report on Tuesday, Oct 27, 2026, before the opening bell. The stock headed into the release after a -10.1% slide over the prior three months and traded well below its long-term trend levels.

At the close on Oct 23, Boeing shares finished at $188.35. In pre-market trading on Oct 26 at 8:35 AM EDT, the stock was indicated at $188.98, up $0.63 or +0.33%. The company carried an approximate market capitalization of $148.9B. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock had traded between $176.77 and $254.35, with a year-to-date performance of -13.66%.

Street Expectations and Estimate Revisions

Consensus forecasts called for Boeing to report:

EPS: a loss of -$0.24

Revenue: $24.39B

Analyst revisions highlighted growing pessimism on the bottom line. EPS projections declined 37% over the preceding 30 days and 81% over the prior 90 days. By contrast, revenue estimates moved only modestly lower, falling about 2.6%. This implied that expectations for the loss had been reset significantly, while the top-line outlook remained largely intact.

How the Stock Has Reacted to Recent Earnings

Boeing’s recent earnings history illustrated a pattern of revenue outperformance but highly volatile EPS outcomes, often distorted by charges and special items.

Quarter EPS vs. est. Revenue vs. est. Stock reaction Q3 FY25 (Oct 29, 2025) -7.47 vs -0.46 $23.3B vs $21.93B -10.41% Q4 FY25 (Jan 27, 2026) 9.92 vs -0.45 $23.9B vs $22.4B -2.75% Q1 FY26 (Apr 22, 2026) -0.20 vs -0.66 $22.2B vs $21.99B +6.84% Q2 FY26 (Jul 28, 2026) -0.76 vs -0.29 $24.6B vs $23.95B +1.19%

Revenue surpassed estimates in all four of the listed quarters. EPS, however, swung widely versus expectations, with surprise magnitudes ranging from roughly -1,500% to +2,300%, reflecting the impact of one-time items and charges. As a result, the headline EPS number had been an unreliable indicator of how the stock would trade immediately after results.

In Q2 FY26, an EPS miss of -0.76 versus -0.29 (a negative surprise of -162%) still resulted in a +1.19% gain in the share price, suggesting investors were willing to look beyond the reported loss.

Focus on Cash Flow, Production, and Valuation Framework

Market participants had increasingly centered their attention on cash generation and production metrics as the primary drivers of Boeing’s equity story. Prior previews emphasized questions about the timing of free cash flow surpassing $10B and the trajectory of 737 production rates. According to those discussions, Bernstein projected free cash flow exceeding $10B in 2028, and management indicated it would not increase the 737 production rate more frequently than every six months. The article referenced previous commentary: “Management has said it won’t raise the rate more often than every six months (Read more, Jan 26, 2026).”

Valuation for Boeing had been framed primarily on a revenue basis. An analysis dated April 21, 2026 was cited as describing BA as “a 2028 story” and stating that GAAP accounting is “a mess” (Read more). Consensus EPS projections referenced in that context were $3.56 for FY27 and $7.67 for FY28.

Technical Backdrop: From Long-Term Support to Breakdown

The earlier April analysis indicated that Boeing was holding its 200-week moving average at that time. More recent data showed a deterioration in the technical picture. The weekly 200-period simple moving average (SMA 200) now stood at approximately $201.06, with the current price roughly 6% below that level, signaling a break beneath a key long-term support indicator.

Trend gauges on both daily and weekly charts registered Strong Sell readings, with all 12 tracked moving averages flashing bearish signals across those timeframes.

Daily Moving Averages

SMA 20: $189.13

SMA 50: $201.13

SMA 200: $218.59

The share price was hovering near the 10- and 20-day moving averages while trading significantly below the 50-day and 200-day levels, underscoring a downward bias in the intermediate and longer-term trends.