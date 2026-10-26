Amazon’s AI Buildout Takes Center Stage Before Earnings

Key Moments

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQGS:AMZN) is trading near $248 with a planned $220 billion in capital expenditures this year to expand its AI data center footprint.

AWS revenue climbed 36.7% year-over-year to $42.2 billion, with a 39% operating margin and a $496 billion multi-year backlog.

Over the past twelve months, Amazon generated $161.4 billion in operating cash flow, supporting its AI investments largely through internal cash rather than debt.

Funding a Massive AI Push From Internal Cash Flow

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQGS:AMZN) is approaching its upcoming earnings release with investor attention fixed on its aggressive spending plans. With the stock changing hands near $248 per share, the company has outlined an unprecedented $220 billion capital expenditure program this year aimed at rapidly scaling its AI-enabled data center infrastructure.

Across the broader technology landscape, large-scale computing investments have increasingly pressured margins at major players such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). In contrast, Amazon is executing its expansion from a position of considerable financial resilience, leaning on profitable digital advertising and an efficient retail operation to internally support its cloud buildout rather than relying heavily on new borrowing.

This capacity to finance an industrial-scale AI ramp-up from its own operations is a key reason why ProPicks algorithms include Amazon in several of their strategies, such as Best of Warren Buffett and Beat the Dow. Ahead of next week’s earnings report, the models are also flagging other strong cash generators, including an established enterprise software leader improving its cloud operating margins and a global payments company with profit margins exceeding 50%.

Multiple High-Margin Engines Behind the Cloud Expansion

Independent cloud providers have been grappling with elevated funding costs, but Amazon is leaning on several internal profit centers to support its infrastructure investments.

In its latest quarterly results, Amazon reported total revenue of $200.6 billion, up 20% year-over-year, while operating income rose 43% to $27.5 billion. Amazon Web Services (AWS) was the main growth driver, with revenue increasing 36.7% year-over-year to $42.2 billion – its fastest growth in 18 quarters. AWS now operates at an annualized run rate of $169 billion, generates a 39% operating margin, and carries a multi-year backlog of $496 billion.

At the same time, businesses outside the cloud segment are helping offset the heavy capital requirements. Amazon’s digital advertising operations grew 26% year-over-year to $19.8 billion in the second quarter, reinforcing its role as a critical channel for global advertisers. On the retail side, regionalized fulfillment and automation in logistics have lowered service costs, allowing the core commerce business to reliably produce cash.

Collectively, these operations have produced $161.4 billion in operating cash flow over the last twelve months. As a result, Amazon is funding much of its AI-oriented infrastructure, including graphics processing units, through internally generated cash rather than relying solely on debt markets.

Financial Cushion and Capital Discipline

Amazon’s robust cash generation provides a substantial buffer as it pursues its $220 billion capital expenditure program, a level that might otherwise spark concerns among investors. Despite that scale of investment, Amazon’s balance sheet remains tightly managed.

According to InvestingPro’s Financial Health framework – which evaluates companies across more than 100 metrics – Amazon earns a “Great Performance” rating.

This assessment is largely supported by strong results in Profitability and Price Momentum. Over the trailing twelve months, Amazon delivered $93.7 billion in operating income and sustained gross margins above 50%, underscoring significant operating leverage even as labor and energy costs rise.

Management has also been taking steps to maintain flexibility during this period of heavy capital commitments. To limit the impact of hardware depreciation on its balance sheet, the company is examining a structure in which roughly $8 billion of advanced NVIDIA Grace Blackwell chips would be transferred to a special purpose vehicle. Under this approach, Amazon would lease back computing capacity and invite outside investors to acquire equity interests in that vehicle.

Analyst Sentiment and Valuation Snapshot

Equity research views toward Amazon remain broadly positive. Wall Street analysts currently maintain a consensus Buy rating, with a median price target of $331.72, implying potential upside of 34% from recent trading levels.

More granular analysis of Amazon’s segment-level profitability, leverage profile, and comparisons with peers is available in the Amazon Pro Research Report on InvestingPro.

Metric Latest Figure Commentary Share price (approximate) $248 Current trading level referenced ahead of earnings Planned capital expenditures $220 billion Targeted primarily at AI data center expansion this year Total revenue (most recent quarter) $200.6 billion Up 20% year-over-year Operating income (most recent quarter) $27.5 billion Up 43% year-over-year AWS revenue (most recent quarter) $42.2 billion 36.7% year-over-year growth; fastest pace in 18 quarters AWS operating margin 39% On an annualized run rate of $169 billion AWS multi-year backlog $496 billion Supports visibility into future cloud revenue Digital advertising revenue (Q2) $19.8 billion 26% year-over-year growth Operating cash flow (last 12 months) $161.4 billion Primary funding source for AI investments Operating income (last 12 months) $93.7 billion Supports “Great Performance” financial health rating Gross profit margin (last 12 months) Above 50% Indicates resilient profitability Planned NVIDIA Grace Blackwell chip SPV ~$8 billion Potential off-balance-sheet structure for hardware Analyst median price target $331.72 Represents 34% upside versus recent price

Positioning Ahead of Earnings

As Amazon approaches its next earnings release, its ability to fund large-scale AI infrastructure from internal cash flows provides a strategic edge over rivals that are more dependent on debt. This financial resilience enables the company to deploy capital into AI at scale while preserving balance sheet strength.

That combination of strong cash generation and expanding margins underpins Amazon’s inclusion in multiple ProPicks AI-driven strategies. These models focus on businesses where rising operating margins can absorb substantial reinvestment needs, keeping Amazon prominent as major technology companies report results.

By continually monitoring balance sheet quality and cash generation across the market, these algorithmic strategies seek to identify which mega-cap companies are best positioned to drive the AI infrastructure cycle, as well as which other high-margin leaders in different industries offer complementary exposure.