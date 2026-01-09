Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/NOK holds near 2 1/2-week high with focus on US NFP

USD/NOK holds near 2 1/2-week high with focus on US NFP

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The USD/NOK currency pair was holding near recent high of 10.1295, its strongest level since December 22nd, as investors braced for the key US Non-Farm Payrolls report, which may provide fresh clues on the Fed’s monetary policy path.

Employers in all sectors of the US economy, excluding farming, probably added 60,000 job positions in December, according to market consensus, following a job growth of 64,000 in November.

And, the unemployment rate probably fell to 4.5% from 4.6%.

FOMC policy makers had signaled just one 25 bps rate cut for 2026, while investors continue to expect two or three rate cuts.

Meanwhile, in Norway, annual CPI inflation has picked up to 3.2% in December, the latest data showed, from 3% in November.

It has been the highest inflation rate since September, as prices rose at a faster pace for food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, housing and utilities, recreation and culture, health, as well as restaurants and hotels.

Norway’s annual inflation adjusted for tax changes and excluding energy products (CPI-ATE) has accelerated to 3.1% in December.

Inflation has remained well above Norges Bank’s target, which suggests a restrictive monetary policy is still necessary.

Norges Bank left its key policy rate without change at 4% at its December meeting, while indicating no rush to lower rates.

Yet, the central bank said it projected one or two rate cuts in 2026.

The USD/NOK currency pair was last up 0.21% on the day to trade at 10.0874.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News