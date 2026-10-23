Netflix Near 52-Week Low as Market Weighs Growth

Key Moments

Netflix Inc (NFLX) closed at $67.05 on October 22 and traded at $66.63 in pre-market action on October 23, nearing its $64.10 52-week low.

Fair Value estimated at $83.47 as of October 23 at 8:00 AM EDT implies 24.5% upside, with a forward P/E of 17.9x as of December 31, 2026.

Despite beating EPS estimates in the last four reported quarters, Netflix shares declined after each earnings release, including a 6.89% drop following the October 20 report.

Key Moments

Valuation Snapshot and Fundamental Profile

Netflix Inc (NFLX) last closed at $67.05 on October 22 at 3:59 PM EDT and traded at $66.63 in pre-market hours on October 23 at 7:57 AM EDT. The stock is trading close to its 52-week low of $64.10, but proximity to that low does not automatically equate to an attractive valuation.

On a valuation basis, Fair Value estimates place the stock at $83.47, indicating potential upside of 24.5% as of October 23 at 8:00 AM EDT. The forward price-to-earnings multiple stands at 17.9x as of December 31, 2026.

Operationally, the company continues to grow. Revenue climbed from $29.70B in 2021 to $45.18B in 2025. Revenue growth was 14.7% as of September 30, 2026. Levered free cash flow reached $11.38B as of the same date. These figures provide a notable margin of safety, assuming the current growth trajectory can be maintained.

Metric Value As of Date / Time Last close $67.05 October 22, 3:59 PM EDT Pre-market price $66.63 October 23, 7:57 AM EDT 52-week low $64.10 Not specified Fair Value estimate $83.47 October 23, 8:00 AM EDT Implied upside 24.5% October 23, 8:00 AM EDT Forward P/E 17.9x December 31, 2026 Revenue (2021) $29.70B 2021 Revenue (2025) $45.18B 2025 Revenue growth 14.7% September 30, 2026 Levered free cash flow $11.38B September 30, 2026

Technical Backdrop and Sentiment Pressure

While fundamentals show ongoing expansion, price action remains weak. Technical momentum indicators are negative, with both daily and weekly gauges signaling Strong Sell. As of October 23 at 8:00 AM EDT, the daily relative strength index stands at 39.6 and the weekly RSI at 35.7, reflecting persistent downside pressure.

Earnings-day trading has also been unfavorable. Netflix exceeded EPS expectations in each of the last four reported quarters, but its stock declined following every release. The most recent earnings report on October 20 led to a 6.89% share price drop, despite a 6.10% EPS beat.

Street expectations have softened. As of October 23 at 8:00 AM EDT, consensus EPS estimates were revised down by 7.68% over the past 30 days, and revenue forecasts were reduced by 0.63% over the same period.

Recent analyst coverage highlighted concerns around slower growth, uncertainty in the advertising business, and questions about user engagement. Several firms trimmed their price targets, including new ranges clustered around $78–$90. Read more (October 21, 2026).

Indicator Reading As of Date / Time Daily technical signal Strong Sell October 23, 8:00 AM EDT Weekly technical signal Strong Sell October 23, 8:00 AM EDT Daily RSI 39.6 October 23, 8:00 AM EDT Weekly RSI 35.7 October 23, 8:00 AM EDT Latest EPS surprise 6.10% beat Report on October 20 Post-earnings move -6.89% After October 20 report 30-day EPS revisions -7.68% October 23, 8:00 AM EDT 30-day revenue revisions -0.63% October 23, 8:00 AM EDT

Key Price Levels to Monitor

From a technical and risk-management standpoint, several reference levels stand out. On the downside, a decisive move below the $64.10 52-week low would signal that the market is still searching for a lower equilibrium price.

On the upside, the initial area of resistance is defined by the daily pivot zone around $66.72–$68.39 as of October 23 at 8:00 AM EDT. A meaningful attempt to repair the broader trend would likely require the stock to reclaim higher ground, as weekly moving averages are still well above the current trading range. A durable move back above roughly $70–$75 would significantly improve the technical backdrop.