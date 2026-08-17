European Gas Prices Rally as Hormuz Tensions Hit Supply

Key Moments

Benchmark Dutch front-month gas futures climbed 1.83% to 62.55 euro per megawatt-hour, reaching their highest level since July 24.

British wholesale gas contracts rose over 2% to 154.01 pence per therm, also hitting their loftiest intraday level since July 24.

EU underground gas storage was reported at just 59% of capacity, described as a historic low for mid-August.

Geopolitical Tensions Drive Fourth Straight Gain

European natural gas prices advanced sharply on Monday, extending a winning streak into a fourth consecutive session as traders responded to rising geopolitical risks in the Persian Gulf and tightening regional supply conditions.

Benchmark Dutch front-month futures added 1.83% to 62.55 euro per megawatt-hour, marking their strongest level since July 24. In the UK market, equivalent British wholesale contracts outpaced their continental peers, jumping more than 2% to 154.01 pence per therm and similarly reaching their highest intraday mark since July 24.

The back-to-back daily gains across both hubs represent the longest stretch of continuous increases in European gas benchmarks since late July, signaling a renewed focus on supply security among market participants.

Contract Market Latest Price Move Recent High Since Dutch front-month futures Continental Europe 62.55 euro per megawatt-hour +1.83% July 24 British wholesale gas UK 154.01 pence per therm Over +2% July 24

Strait of Hormuz Risks Inflate Geopolitical Premium

The latest price surge followed an escalation in U.S. diplomatic and military rhetoric toward Tehran heading into the weekend. Trading desks are incorporating a more substantial geopolitical risk premium after Washington warned it could enforce a full naval blockade on Iranian ports if commercial shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz remains constrained.

The prospect of tighter naval controls has undermined expectations for a swift agreement on shipping transit, leaving Qatar-origin liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers stuck in transit and postponing critical spot deliveries earmarked for European import facilities.

This disruption is occurring against a backdrop of intense competition for flexible LNG cargoes. European buyers are contending with Asian importers who are actively paying higher prices to secure uncommitted global LNG volumes, further squeezing available supply to the continent.

Storage Deficit Amplifies Supply Concerns

Geopolitical risks are being magnified by a structural shortfall in gas inventories across continental Europe. According to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, underground storage levels in the European Union stand at just 59% of capacity, described as a historic low for mid-August.

Several factors have constrained the pace of injections ahead of the winter heating period. Intense summer heatwaves have increased gas burn for power generation and cooling, while delayed LNG arrivals have limited the availability of molecules for storage. These dynamics are tightening the balance just as the region approaches the critical pre-winter build phase.

The pricing structure along the forward curve is reinforcing this tightness. With prompt delivery trading at a steep premium, the gas market is deeply in backwardation, eroding the economic incentive to purchase high-cost spot volumes and place them into storage.

Market Focus Shifts to Energy as Macro Calendar Eases

With the broader European macroeconomic schedule described as exceptionally quiet at the start of the week, energy desks are taking direction primarily from geopolitical developments and shifts in underlying commodity input costs.

Even as wider financial markets paused after dovish U.S. inflation readings last week, energy analysts cited in the market caution that downside potential for European gas prices remains tightly constrained given the combination of geopolitical uncertainty, constrained LNG flows, fierce competition from Asia, and historically low storage levels.