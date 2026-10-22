RBI Tightening Lifts Rupee as Yields Stay Elevated

Key Moments

RBI minutes showed a hawkish shift with a 25bp repo rate hike and a move to a calibrated tightening stance.

Indian Government bond yields remained high, while the INR gained around 1.5%/USD over the month.

Rupee strength was supported by FX measures, IPO-related inflows and tighter oversight of overseas investments.

Policy Turn: RBI Embraces a More Hawkish Stance

DBS Group Research economist Radhika Rao observes that the Reserve Bank of India’s October policy minutes signaled a turn toward a more hawkish approach, reflected in a 25bp increase in the repo rate and a formal switch to a stance described as “calibrated tightening.” Policymakers pointed to building inflation pressures and solid growth dynamics as the main justifications for the 25bp move.

According to the minutes, the language and emphasis used by committee members placed two external members in the most hawkish camp. They focused on the widening scope of inflation risks and stressed the importance of acting pre-emptively. In contrast, two other members were characterized as mildly hawkish or neutral, as they backed only gradual rate increases and clearly opposed indicating a long-lasting tightening phase.

“Governor Malhotra highlighted emerging signs of inflation becoming more generalised. With inflation set to rise to 6% in CY4Q, the door remains open for a back-to-back hike in December.”

Diverging Market Reaction: Stronger Rupee vs Firm Yields

Rao notes a notable split between Indian Government bond performance and currency moves. Bond yields stayed elevated following the policy shift, underscoring ongoing pressure in the rates market. By contrast, the Indian Rupee strengthened, supported largely by foreign exchange regulatory actions.

“In markets, bond yields stayed high, while the rupee appreciated on the back of FX regulatory measures. As restrictions gained traction, the rupee has strengthened by around 1.5%/USD this month, defying the usual headwinds from rising oil prices and subdued global risk sentiment, while FX forward premiums remain elevated.”

Market Indicator Recent Development Policy rate (repo) Raised by 25bp with a move to calibrated tightening INR performance Strengthened by around 1.5%/USD over the month Bond yields Stayed high following the hawkish pivot

Rao attributes the rupee’s resilience to a combination of FX regulatory measures, inflows linked to initial public offerings and closer monitoring of overseas investments. These factors helped the currency hold firm despite typical negative drivers such as climbing oil prices and weaker global risk appetite. FX forward premiums also remained elevated.

Outlook for INR and Bonds

“For now, the currency is exhibiting limited reaction to external developments, while bonds are set to remain under pressure as oil supply fears return to the table.”

The analysis underscores that, at this juncture, the rupee appears more insulated from international market swings, whereas domestic bonds continue to confront challenges aligned with renewed concerns around oil supply.