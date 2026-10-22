P&G Advances in Premarket as Strong Q1 Beats Forecasts

Key Moments

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) traded more than 2% higher in premarket activity after first-quarter sales and profit surpassed analyst expectations.

Net sales reached $23.28 billion, up 4% from a year earlier and above the $22.82 billion consensus estimate, supported by a 4% increase in organic sales.

P&G projected fiscal 2027 core EPS of $6.89 to $7.11 and signaled a combined $0.79-per-share headwind from commodities, interest expense, non-operating income, and currency.

Quarterly Performance Overview

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) saw its shares climb more than 2% in premarket trading on Thursday after reporting first-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street projections on both the top and bottom line. The consumer products group benefited from a 4% increase in organic sales, providing support for revenue growth and earnings outperformance.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, core earnings per share came in at $2, compared with $1.99 in the same period a year earlier and $0.11 above the analyst estimate of $1.89. Net sales rose to $23.28 billion, an increase of 4% year over year and ahead of the consensus expectation of $22.82 billion.

Sales Drivers and Margin Dynamics

The 4% organic sales gain reflected a 2% increase in volume and a 1% contribution from a more favorable product mix, while pricing added a small positive effect. On a currency-neutral basis, core EPS was unchanged. Diluted EPS was $1.97, up 1% from $1.95.

Despite the strong revenue and EPS results, profitability metrics narrowed. Gross margin – defined as the proportion of sales remaining after production costs – declined to 49.8% from 51.4% a year earlier. The contraction was attributed to higher commodity costs and product reinvestments, which were only partially offset by productivity savings. Operating margin slipped to 25.5% from 26.2%. Net earnings totaled $4.76 billion, compared with $4.78 billion in the prior-year period.

Segment Organic Sales Performance

Organic sales gains were broad-based across P&G’s categories:

Segment Organic sales change Beauty +5% Grooming +5% Fabric and Home Care +5% Health Care +3% Baby, Feminine and Family Care +3%

Outlook and Anticipated Headwinds

P&G issued guidance for fiscal 2027 core EPS in a range of $6.89 to $7.11, below the $7.39 level analysts are expecting. The company indicated that commodity costs are projected to be a significant drag, estimating an after-tax headwind of about $1.4 billion tied to higher raw materials, energy, and transportation expenses.

Additional pressures identified by P&G included $300 million after tax from higher net interest expense, $150 million from reduced non-operating income, and $50 million from adverse currency movements. Together, these factors equate to a $0.79-per-share headwind.

The company raised its all-in sales growth outlook to a range of 2% to 4%, incorporating the impact of the Thorne acquisition as of Oct. 1. Guidance for organic sales growth was maintained at 1% to 3%.

Capital Returns to Shareholders

During the quarter, P&G returned $3.9 billion to shareholders, comprising $2.6 billion in dividends and $1.3 billion in share repurchases. Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company expects to distribute more than $10 billion in dividends and to buy back approximately $5 billion of its stock.

“This strong start keeps us on track to deliver within our guidance ranges,” said chief executive Shailesh Jejurikar in a statement.