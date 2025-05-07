Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » USD/SEK hovers above 2-week low, eyes on Fed, Riksbank

USD/SEK hovers above 2-week low, eyes on Fed, Riksbank

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: May 7, 2025

The USD/SEK currency pair hovered above a fresh 2-week low of 9.5361 on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s and Sweden’s Riksbank policy meetings.

The Fed is widely expected to leave its federal funds rate target range intact at 4.25%-4.50% at its May 6th-7th meeting.

The minutes of the FOMC meeting in March showed that policy makers expected inflation would be pushed higher this year because of the impact of elevated tariffs, though they acknowledged considerable uncertainty over the magnitude and persistence of these effects.

Investors will also be paying close attention to the press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues over the timing of any future interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, Riksbank is expected to leave its key policy rate intact at 2.25% at its May 8th meeting.

In March, policy makers said they expected inflation would remain above the 2% target for the rest of 2025 before stabilizing near that level in 2026. Riksbank said it remained ready to adjust policy in case inflation deviates.

At the same time, economic recovery remained on track, underpinned by rising real wages, lower interest expenses and higher defense and government spending.

The USD/SEK currency pair was last up 0.46% on the day to trade at 9.6070.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News